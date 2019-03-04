New Range Rover Sentinel Offers Bomb & Bullet Proof Luxury With Spercharged V8 Performance

What is still the last word when it comes to sensible, yet, seriously luxurious off-road vehicles, the Range Rover has something new to offer to its VIP buyers. Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations has revealed the latest version of its armoured Range Rover Sentinel. Designed and engineered by Land Rover SVO, and built at the SV Technical Centre in Warwickshire, the armoured Sentinel combines occupant security with world-class comfort. At its core is a protection cell built to stringent whole vehicle standards and in accordance with full ballistic and blast certification. The enhanced body is engineered to face modern and unconventional forms of attack, including improvised explosive device (IED) fragmentation blasts.

The chassis, suspension, braking and electronic stability systems are all optimised to retain Range Rover’s on-road dynamics while offering the brilliant off-road ability, the brand is famous for, in an armoured package. It has been fitted with specially manufactured wheels which incorporate a run-flat system so the vehicle can be driven over distances of more than 50 km at speeds of 80 km/h if a tyre is damaged. It features the latest in occupant protection including roof blast-protection and an emergency escape system.

The Sentinel is fitted with armoured glass in order to help protect occupants from an attack. Further security systems include the option for a specially configured front window which drops a maximum of 150 mm for document delivery, while it also features a public address system allowing occupants to address people outside the vehicle without leaving their secure environment. Siren and emergency lighting packs are also available.

The interior features Land Rover’s latest Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with two 25.4 cm (10) high-resolution touch screens. It flaunts the latest Range Rover exterior design elements, including LED lighting and is offered with the optional Black Pack which adds black finishes to trim items for an even more sophisticated appearance. More than one tonne of armour plate and glass beside the car’s weight is propelled by a 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol engine which helps the Sentinel get away from bad guys. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 10.4 s, with the top speed limited to 193 km/h. The updated Range Rover Sentinel will make its debut at the Home Office Security and Policing show from 5-7 March 2019, at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Talking about their new offering. Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “The Range Rover Sentinel delivers the exceptional protection and security required by our VIP clients without compromising the superior refinement of the latest Range Rover. The addition of the more powerful 5.0 l Supercharged V8 engine and a redesigned interior ensures a heightened level of performance and occupant safety.”