Hero MotoCorp Stuns EICMA 2025 with Vida Novus EV Lineup – Ubex Bike & Project VxZ Unveiled!

Hero MotoCorp took the stage at EICMA 2025 in Milan with something fresh and futuristic. The company, along with its EV arm Vida, has presented some electric concepts under the name Vida Novus. The idea is to show what personal mobility might look like in the next few years-smart, connected, and clean.
Hero showcased three electric concepts during the event. The first is the Nex 1 that, designed as a personal everyday EV. Then there is the Nex 2, a self balancing electric trike designed made for city use. And the Nex 3 is a compact four-wheeled EV meant for both urban and rural roads, offering more safety and comfort compared to regular two-wheelers.
All these concepts are unique in their own way but with same goal of ensuring to make electric travel easier and more practical. According to Hero, the new line-up is part of their strategy of creating mobility that can keep up with the constantly changing lifestyles and urban requirements.
The other interesting highlight from the show was the concept of Vida Ubex. It is stand out as it provides the initial glimpse of the future electric motorcycle by Vida. Ubex is named after Urban Explorer, and that’s exactly what it’s built for-a bike that can handle different terrains while still being smart and efficient. The Ubex uses a modular platform and includes connected features that link the rider with the machine in real time.
Hero MotoCorp also introduced Vida Project VxZ, developed in partership with the US based Zero Motorcycles. This is among the first outcomes of this partnership, demonstrating how both brands are working on developing common advanced electric platforms.
On the business front, Vida has been experiencing a positive trend in the sales figures in India. In October 2025, the company registered 15,934 retail units, which is its best month month to date, and marks a 117% growth year-on-year. Between January and October 2025, the company sold 86,084 units, paving the way for Vida to achieve its first 1 lakh e-scooter sales in a year.
Hero Vida sold 141,117 e-scooters since its launch in November 2022. To a large extent, this has been driven by the launch of the Vida V2 in December 2024 and the Vida VX2 in July 2025. Both have helped the brand expand in major cities and strengthen its position in the electric two-wheeler market.
Hero MotoCorp’s presence at EICMA 2025 was more than about new products. It was an insight into how the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India is gearing towards an electric future that encompasses all forms of vehicles-scooters and bikes to compact four-wheelers.
The company appears to be focused with the development of a complete electric ecosystem and rather than just individual models. With concepts like the Nex 3 and Ubex, Hero and Vida are sending a clear message: the future of mobility will be electric, connected, and designed for all.