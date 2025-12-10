New Mercedes-Benz GLB India Launch Soon: 7-Seat Luxury SUV Returns Bigger, Smarter & ICE-Only

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the all-new GLB and this update is bigger in every sense. The SUV looks sharper, gets more tech, more space and now comes with both EV and Hybrid versions globally. For India, though, we are expected get the petrol and diesel versions only, and the model will arrive as a full CBU import.
Even though the launch timeline for India is far away, the GLB is already causing a buzz because it is a compact 7-seat luxury SUV, something no other brand really has right now.
Key Highlights
- New-gen GLB revealed globally
- Offered with EV, petrol, diesel and 48V hybrid options overseas
- India to get ICE only (petrol + diesel), CBU import
- Gets bigger cabin, more tech and fresh styling
- EV gets up to 631km range (WLTP)
- 5- and 7-seat layouts available
- Based on Mercedes new MMA platform (same as new CLA)
Design: Bolder and More Modern
The new GLB carries forward its boxy charm but looks a lot more premium now.
What’s new outside:
- Connected LED headlamps with star designs
- A larger grille with a big three pointed star
- Flush door handles
- A more upright and cleaner side profile
- New tail-lamps with new light signature
The GLB has grown a bit too – it’s longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase. This helps with space on the inside.
More Space and More Tech Inside
The cabin now feels closer to the new CLA, but with a higher seating position.
Interior updates:
- Three screen dashboard setup (passenger screen optional)
- New MB.OS system with better graphics
- Increased headroom in all three rows
- Second row slides and reclining
- 7-seat layout available
- EV versions get handy 127 litre frunk
Boot space is now increased up to 540 litres and hence GLB is better for family use.
Powertrains: EV, Hybrid and ICE
Globally, Mercedes is leading the way with the EV first.
EV versions:
- GLB 250+ (RWD, 272hp) – up to 631km range
- GLB 350 4MATIC (AWD, 353hp) – up to 614km range
- 85kWh battery, 800V architecture
- DC fast-charging up to 320kW
- Up to 260km added in 10 minutes
Mild Hybrid (48V):
- 1.5L turbo-petrol combined with an integrated electric motor
- Can drive on pure electric power at city speeds
- Smoothened start-stop and improved efficiency
For India:
Mercedes will skip the EV for now. We will only get the petrol and diesel versions, without the hybrid assistance initially.
Why the GLB Matters for India
The GLB sits in a sweet spot – it’s compact enough for city use, yet offers three rows of seats. Its nearest rival would be the Land Rover Discovery Sport, but even that is in a higher price bracket.
Conclusion
The new Mercedes-Benz GLB keeps things simple: more space, more tech, cleaner design and a wider choice of powertrains. For India, the expected ICE only approach may actually work well, given the demand for petrol and diesel luxury SUVs. It still has no direct competitor so that alone makes the GLB a very interesting model to watch when it finally arrives.