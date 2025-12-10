New-Gen Kia Seltos Unveiled: Bigger, Smarter and Feature-Packed Ahead of January 2 Launch

Kia has finally presented the second-generation Seltos and it feels like a big moment for the brand. The first Seltos came in 2019 and quickly became one of the strongest products of Kia in India. Now, after six years, the new model is here with a new design, new cabin and more features. What stays the same is the set of engines, so the driving character will still feel familiar to existing owners.
Bookings begin on December 11 with a token amount of Rs 25,000 and prices will be announced on January 2, 2026. Deliveries are scheduled for mid-January.
A Sharper and Bolder New Look
The new Seltos gets a clean, but bold design. The front appears to be inspired by larger Kia SUVs, featuring a wider grille and new split LED lighting.
Key exterior changes:
- New “jagged” grille with vertical gun metal accents
- Square LED headlamps with new DRL pattern
- Lightning bolt style LED strips on the edges
- Thicker cladding around the wheel arches
- Flush-fitting door handles
- New 18-inch alloy wheels
- Connected L-shaped LED tail lamps
- Roof spoiler, cleaner tailgate layout
The SUV is now 95mm longer, 30mm wider, and has a wheelbase which is 80mm longer, which should make the cabin feel roomier. Height has decreased slightly, but not in a way that has an effect on space.
New Cabin but Familiar Kia Feel
The interior of the new Seltos is simple, neat and very similar to what we’ve seen in new Kia models such as the Syros and Carens Clavis. The main highlight is the big panoramic display.
Interior highlights:
- Touchscreen 12.3 inches + digital cluster 12.3 inches
- Temperature controls 5.0-inch HVAC display
- New 3-spoke steering wheel
- Premium soft touch materials
- Ambient lighting
- Plenty of physical switches and dials (easy to use)
The rear seats are reclining and split 60:40 in higher trims, with 447 litres of space in the boot and a powered tailgate.
Features You Get
Kia has loaded the new Seltos with a long list of features, especially in the higher trims.
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless charger
- Wireless Apple CarPlay + Android Auto
- Memory powered driver’s seat
- Rear sunshades
- 64-colour ambient lighting
- 360-degree camera
- Bose 8-speaker sound system
- OTA updates + connected car tech
- Level 2 ADAS
Safety equipment (common to all trims):
- 6 airbags
- ESC
- Hill-start assist
- All-wheel disc brakes
- TPMS
- ISOFIX
- Rear camera
Engines and Gearbox Options
Kia has kept the same three engines as before, which means buyers have options without having to worry about reliability.
1.5-litre petrol (115hp / 144Nm)
- 6-speed MT or CVT
1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160hp / 253Nm)
- 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT
1.5-litre diesel (116hp / 250Nm)
- 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
No hybrid option has been announced as yet.
Trims and Variants
The SUV will continue with Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line trims.
Tech Line gets HTE, HTK, HTX, etc.
GT Line gets GTX variants.
X-Line is exclusive to GT Line and is darker styling.
Expected Prices and Rivals
Prices will be announced on January 2nd, and expected to be between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.
Rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the upcoming new Renault Duster.
Conclusion
The new Seltos is a natural step forward. Nothing crazy, nothing complicated. Kia has simply taken what people liked and made it nicer, bigger and better equipped. With some new styling and a long list of features, it appears poised to take on a strong lineup of rivals once again. The final piece now is the price and we’ll know that soon enough.