Land Rover Classic Revives Defender V8 With Wild OCTA Colours & New Premium Upgrades

Land Rover Classic has refreshed the Classic Defender V8, combining the rugged charm of the original with new colours and materials inspired by the high performance Defender OCTA. While the SUV maintains its iconic, old-school look, it has been given a modern makeover with a wider range of paint colours, improved interiors, and subtle exterior improvements.
The most significant feature of this update is the extended colour range. Five new OCTA inspired shades have been added: Petra Copper, Faroe Green and Sargasso Blue – all previously exclusive to the OCTA – along with Narvik Black and Patagonia White. These join the existing options such as Borasco Grey, Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey.
Each Classic Defender V8 goes through almost 300 hours of paint preparation, colour matching and finishing. Buyers can choose from a mirror-like gloss finish, or a softer satin finish that mimics the Defender OCTA’s Matte Protective Film.
Inside, Land Rover Classic has used new materials for the first time on the Classic Defender V8. Customers can now choose from Ultrafabrics PU upholstery Khaki Green, Light Cloud or Lunar. For a more luxurious look, Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather and Ebony leather are also available. The cabin can be personalised extensively including colour matched trim, detailed stitching, hand trimmed heated Recaro sport seats and careful replication of OCTA-style colour placements across the steering wheel, dashboard, transmission levers, headlining and door trims.
Several exterior and interior elements have been inspired directly from the Defender OCTA. These include:
- Gloss black radiator grille designed to maximise cooling
- Chopped carbon fibre bonnet script
- Repaired trim placement and finishes
- Crystal lighting package
- Expanded wheel options in 11 finishes in 16 and 18-inch sizes
Under the skin, the Classic Defender V8 maintains its powerful mechanical set-up. Each unit is completely rebuilt and re-engineered by the Land Rover Classic Works team from donor vehicles dating from 2012-2016. Power comes from a 5.0 litre V8 with 405PS, coupled to an eight-speed ZF automatic with sport mode. The suspension, steering and braking systems have been upgraded with custom springs, revised dampers, anti-roll bars, a reworked steering setup and uprated brakes with large 335mm (front) and 300mm (rear) discs and four piston calipers.
Customers can further personalise their SUV with infotainment upgrades, adventure accessories and a variety of wheel designs. The Classic Defender V8 is available in 90 or 110 Station Wagon forms or as a 90 Soft Top, with the Works Bespoke programme ensuring that each vehicle is tailored exactly to the buyer’s preferences.
Prices start from £190,000 (excluding taxes) and come with a one-year unlimited mileage warranty.
Conclusion
The refreshed Classic Defender V8 retains everything that enthusiasts love about the original, but with the addition of modern craftsmanship, premium materials and an expanded choice of colours inspired by Land Rover’s most extreme performance SUV. It remains the timeless Defender – only more special, more customisable and more refined than ever.