New Maruti Swift: 10 Things We Love About it and 5 We don’t

The all new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is here, and at Motoroids, we have already done an extremely comprehensive video review of the car on our YouTube channel. You can check out the video below to watch the definitive review which covers all the aspects of the car. For those of you who want it quick, however, we have compiled this list of 10 things that we love about the new Swift, and five that we don’t. So without much ado, let’s get started.

The new Design

The new Swift looks pleasing to the eye from all angles. It’s every bit a Swift, and yet an evolved version of its predecessor. It’s sporty, yet not overly so while still being very practical. We love the new DRLs and the tail lamps. It’s lighter, wider, packs in more headroom, more shoulder room and knee room. What more could we have asked for really!

Those Comfy Seats

The seats on the new car are absolutely fabulous. The front duo is so well padded and bolstered they almost appear to be from a segment or two above. Both front and rear seats are extremely comfortable for the class, and with the added space, make the Swift’s cabin a fantastic place to be

More Space Inside

Talking of space, the new Swift packs in 40mm more shoulder room, 24mm more head room and around 20mm more knee room. And you can actually feel all of that extra space over the previous version as soon as you step inside the car!

Bigger boot

The new Swift gets 58 litres of extra boot space, which is 28% more over the previous version. At 268 litres of total volume, the Swift’s boot will swallow everything a small family would want to pack in for a holiday.

Great engines and performance

The new Swift continues with its 1.2 petrol and 1.3 diesel engines – segment leaders in a lot of parameters. Except that, they’re even better now, with more refinement, better driveability, better performance, and more efficiency.

A Nice infotainment System

The big touchscreen infotainment unit on the Z Plus Variants of the Swift is one of the nicest, and simplest to use around. It comes with Sat-Nav, has a 6 speaker output, which sounds pretty good too. Even the non-touch unit on the mid-variants with four speakers in is pretty nice.

AMT for both petrol and diesel

One of the very few cars to offer an AMT auto in both petrol and diesel variants, the Swift will spell terrific convenience to those who want two-pedal convenience in the city without having to pay a bomb, especially with a diesel engine.

Sporty Alloys

We absolutely love the sporty, two-tone machine cut fifteen inchers on the Z plus variants, although the normal alloys on the mid-variants look pretty smart too!

Driver Oriented Console and Flat Bottom Steering

The centre console with a 5 degree tilt towards the driver, as well as that flat bottom steering really adds to the feel good factor, underlining the youthful, fun character of the car

Great Fuel Efficiency

The petrol version delivers 22kmpl with the diesel motor offers a figure of 28.4 kmpl. Honestly, it hardly gets any better than that

Sure we have showered a lot of praise on the new Swift, but we have our own gripes too. Let’s whine a little bit now

No DRLs Variants Below Z Plus

Only the top variants get the DRLs, which is a bit of a letdown. We like our cars to look good, Maruti, and we’re sure you do, too. We wish the DRLs were offered on V variant onwards.

No AMTs on Z+ Variants

Okay, so if I want the DRLs, I cannot have the AMT. Now that’s a shame. Fret not, though, we hear that the Z plus variants will get the AMT option a couple of months after the car’s launch at the Expo

Overly Light Steering

The chassis is great, the engine are fab, the suspension too, is on the sporty side, though the steering in too light to translate all that brilliance into the driver’s palms. Why, Maruti, Why?

Lack of space in rear door panels

There are no map pockets, and you can store only a half a litre bottle in the rear door panels. Now that can be a bit of a problem for some, we think

No rear A/C vent

Not exactly something to mourn over, but the Grand i10 has this feature. Would have liked it was available here too. Though the Swift’s A/C unit by itself is pretty efficient, so should not be a problem.

So that was a list of our likes and dislikes for the new Swift. Got your own bits to add? Share them all with us through the comments section below!