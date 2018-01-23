TVS Motors Kickstarts Apache Racing Experience (ARE) 2018

TVS Motor Company has kickstarted the Apache Racing Experience (ARE) 2018, exclusively for the owners of the TVS Apache series. Recently held in Bengaluru, the first-round saw Apache racing enthusiasts experience the full range of TVS Apache motorcycles on the Meco Kartopia race track.

The event began with a detailed theory session on track riding by National Road Racing Champions – Jagan Kumar, Harry Sylvester, KY Ahmed, Kannan Subramaniam and Aishwarya Pissay. Post the theory session, the National Road Racing Champions expertly guided the Apache riders to add finesse to their technique and improve their riding skills on the race track. The training included detailed sessions on track riding techniques, braking and cornering, which was then followed by time laps for each category – TVS Apache RTR 160, 180 and 200 and declaration of winners for each category.

Apache Racing Experience is an exclusive platform for TVS Apache owners to hone their riding skills both on and off the race track. The program is conducted under the guidance of professional National Champions from TVS Racing. It holds a dual focus of helping the racing enthusiasts acquaint themselves with the racing DNA of TVS Apache and also acts as an avenue for them to inculcate safe riding techniques by practicing under professional guidance.

To be held across 24 cities in 2018-19, ARE will culminate at MMRT in Chennai. The final round will see winners across the cities compete in their respective categories – Apache RTR 160, 180 and 200 – to become the ARE Winner (category wise). TVS Racing will support the activity with necessary gear and ensure that the riders undergo professional training at the race track astride TVS Racing motorcycles, prior to the final race.

Post the success of the first event in Bengaluru, ARE is set to commence across the country over the course of the year.