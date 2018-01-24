India’s First Kawasaki Vulcan S Delivered In Delhi

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) launched the Vulcan S in India last month, with prices starting at INR 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Post the launch, the company began accepting bookings for their middle weight cruiser motorcycle. Now, the first Vulcan S has been delivered to its owner in Delhi by Aurum Kawasaki.

Features on the Kawasaki Vulcan S include an adjustable ride height of 27.8 inch, three way adjustable foot pegs, adjustable clutch levers and brake. The handlebar too can be adjusted for reach by an inch if required. Braking duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by a 300mm disc at the front and a 250mm disc at the rear.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S sources power from a 649cc parallel twin engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 62 PS at 7500 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 6600 rpm. This engine comes paired to a six speed transmission. The Vulcan S, which arrives in India through the CKD route, will be available only in the Flat Ebony colour.