New Mahindra Thar: Smarter, Sharper, and More Everyday-Friendly — Starts at ₹9.99 Lakh

Overview
- New look: Distinct grille, dual-tone bumper, R18 alloys, two new colours — Tango Red and Battleship Grey
- Better comfort: Rear AC vents, armrest, door-mounted windows, new A-pillar handle
- Smarter tech: 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, Adventure Stats Gen II, TPMS + TDMS
- Choice of powertrains: 1.5L, 2.0L petrol, 2.2L diesel, with both RWD & 4WD options
Thar Gets an Upgrade That Makes It Even More Desirable
Mahindra has launched the new Thar, priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and it’s more than just a cosmetic refresh. It’s a smarter, more comfortable, and tech-savvy iteration of India’s most loved lifestyle SUV.
Ever since its rebirth in 2020, the Thar has built an unmatched fan following — over 3 lakh proud owners who see it not just as transport, but as a way of life. This latest update keeps that soul alive but adds a dose of practicality that makes it easier to live with every day.
“The Thar has become a symbol of freedom and adventure,” says Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra. “This update blends the spirit of exploration with customer feedback to make the SUV more comfortable, connected, and versatile — for both city drives and weekend getaways.”
Design – Iconic, But With a Modern Twist
The Thar’s design still screams presence — upright, boxy, and confident — but Mahindra has polished the details. A new front grille, dual-tone bumpers, and R18 Deep Silver alloy wheels with Thar branding give it a bolder, more sophisticated stance.
Two new paint shades, Tango Red and Battleship Grey, join the colour palette, adding freshness to the lineup. The moulded side foot steps, fog lamps with DRLs, and signature LED tail lamps further enhance the SUV’s lifestyle appeal.
Inside, Mahindra has given the cabin a solid makeover with an all-black theme, new steering wheel, and reworked dashboard layout. The overall ambience feels more premium now — modern, yet rugged.
Comfort and Convenience – Everyday Practicality, Finally
This is where the new Thar takes a big leap. The centre console now features a sliding armrest and rear AC vents, ensuring rear passengers stay as comfortable as those in front.
Practical updates include door-mounted power windows, internally operated fuel lid, and a dead pedal for automatic variants — small touches that make daily driving more effortless.
There’s also a rear wash and wiper, rear demister, A-pillar assist handle, and rear-view camera, all of which make city maneuvering or rainy drives much easier.
Drivers also get a height-adjustable seat for better ergonomics, and Mahindra has even added an electronic brake locking differential (for RWD) to improve traction when roads get tricky.
Tech & Connectivity – Adventure, Now With Intelligence
The Thar now gets a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, paired with a 4-speaker + 2-tweeter setup that delivers surprisingly good audio.
Charging devices on the go is easy with Type-C USB ports for both front and rear passengers, while cruise control, electric ORVMs, and steering-mounted controls add convenience.
Off-roaders will love the Adventure Stats Gen II system, which displays real-time data like altitude, steering angle, trip meter, and even a racing tab — ideal for those who love tracking their trail performance.
Mahindra has also added Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS) and a Tyre Direction Monitoring System (TDMS) to keep drivers informed and safe during demanding conditions.
Engines, Transmissions & Variants – Built for Every Kind of Driver
Under the hood, the Thar offers three engines catering to every preference:
- 2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol: 112 kW @ 5000 rpm, 300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT)
- 2.2L mHawk Diesel: 97 kW @ 3750 rpm, 300 Nm (MT & AT)
- 1.5L D117 CRDe Diesel: 87.2 kW @ 3500 rpm, 300 Nm (MT)
Gearbox choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic, available in RWD and 4WD configurations.
Variants are split into AXT and LXT trims:
- AXT: Vinyl upholstery, R16 steel wheels, keyless entry, power windows, rear parking sensors, ESP, hill hold/descent, and dual airbags.
- LXT: Fabric seats, R18 alloys, dual-tone bumpers, foot steps, fog lamps + DRLs, Adventure Stats Gen II, rear camera, cruise control, TPMS + TDMS, and electric driveline disconnect for 4WD.
Prices range from ₹9.99 lakh (AXT RWD MT) to ₹16.99 lakh (LXT 4WD AT) — making the Thar accessible to both purists and urban explorers.
Verdict – The Thar, Now with a Softer Side
The new Thar keeps everything enthusiasts love — the rugged DNA, commanding stance, and off-road confidence — but adds the kind of refinement that makes it a true all-rounder.
It’s more comfortable, far better equipped, and smarter than ever, without losing the raw charm that made the Thar iconic in the first place.
If the original Thar was a weekend warrior, the 2025 Thar is its grown-up sibling — one that’s just as happy in the city as it is on a trail.
At ₹9.99 lakh onwards, Mahindra has ensured the Thar remains India’s ultimate symbol of freedom — now with a smarter, more connected twist.