New Mahindra Thar Bookings To Commence On October 2nd

The second of October marks a special day for us Indians but automobile enthusiasts have something else to look forward too. Mahindra will be celebrating its 75th Founder’ day and on the same day, it will also launch the new 2020 Thar. Mahindra revealed the all-new Thar last month and now that media drives are concluded, almost everyone knows everything about this homegrown off-roader, except its pricing. Mahindra will not only reveal the all-new Thar’s prices on 2nd October but will also commence its bookings.

New teaser video

Mahindra has released a new teaser video which announces the same. The teaser video showcases the Thar soft top as well as hard top variants. The featured Thars also spend some quality air time.

All-new Mahindra Thar Details

The new Thar is now one of the most desirable SUVs on offer from a homegrown manufacturer. Compared to the older model, the new Thar has been tweaked to appeal to a new set of buyers and also those who liked what it offered but sat on the fence as it wasn’t a practical vehicle for everybody. Mahindra has addressed that and will offer the new Thar in two variants – AX and LX.

The former will be presented to the hardcore fan and will offer 16″ steel wheels with a soft top and a six-seater configuration (sideways placed rear seats), manual AC and power steering and windows, while a hardtop and front-facing rear seats can be ticked through an option pack. On the other hand, the LX comes fitted with all the bells and whistles like LED DRLs and fog lamps, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto AC, 7.0-inch touchscreen and 18″ alloy wheels.

All variants will offer a manual shifter for the 4WD drivetrain with 2H, 4H, and 4L modes. The front now gets independent suspension while the rear gets mechanical locking diffs and gets rid of leaf springs in favour of a multi-link setup. The new Thar also meets the new crash and pedestrian safety norms and comes fitted with two front airbags. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat mounts, hill-start assist, hill descent assist, ESP with roll-over mitigation and three-point seatbelts for four passengers. Inside the washable cabin, the front-facing rear seats offer a 50:50 split and music can be blared through roof-mounted speakers.

The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter. If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor will also be on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT), 320Nm (AT) of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Colours on offer are – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige. The new Thar can wade through 650mm of water and offers an unladen ground clearance of 227mm and approach, ramp-over and departure angles of 42 degrees, 27 degrees and 37 degrees.