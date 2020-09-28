Ford India Launches Doorstep Service To Ensure Customer Safety

Ford India has introduced a Doorstep Service empowering owners to get their Ford vehicle serviced wherever they feel comfortable. The service can be availed at your home or office, at no additional charge.

The company has made the move to raise the bar on customer convenience & safety amidthe coronavirus pandemic. This latest offering expands Ford’s bouquet of consumer-focused initiatives launched under Dial-A-Ford service initiative, where all sales & service queries get addressed via the helpline.

The company has launched Doorstep Service in a phased manner in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin and Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, and Ahmedabad. Ford customers residing in these cities, can book the Doorstep Service by fixing an appointment with the nearest Ford dealership or via the Dial-A-Ford toll-free number. The company claims the service will be performed by trained Ford experts and will include essential vehicle check-ups, part replacements such as filters, oil replacement and dry-washing among other activities covered under scheduled service.

The customers will have the flexibility to make online payments post the service. For concerns that may not get addressed on-the-spot, the technical team will take the vehicle to the nearest service centre. The most important aspect of the Doorstep Service initiative is, that the service will be offered to customers at no additional cost.

“Family is always there to make things easier and take care of every detail for your happiness. Just like a family, Ford is always by your side & Doorstep Service is yet another manifestation of our steadfast commitment in serving our customers,” said Vinay Raina, executive director of Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.

Ford is also known for offering other innovative solutions to its customers to solve their problems and also win the trust of its customers through these first-of-its-kind intiatives. One such innovative solution from Ford India includes the Service Price Calculator, that will allow customers to know their car’s service and parts cost, even before walking into the dealership. Apart from service and repairs, existing and prospective customers can also schedule test drives for the brand’s fleet of cars, and can also have new vehicles delivered to their doorstep.