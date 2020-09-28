2020 Mini Cooper Clubman S Launched In India

MINI has launched the 2020 Cooper Clubman S, priced at Rs 41.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had also introduced a Clubman India Summer Red Edition, earlier this year. The 2020 Clubman S will be available in moonwalk grey metallic colour as standard. However, the company also allows customers to choose other colour options like British racing green, chilli red, melting silver, midnight black, pepper white, starlight blue, thunder grey, and white silver, for an additional premium of Rs 63,000 for all these options. Moreover, if you want to give your MINI an enigmatic black colour, that will cost an additional Rs 1.30 lakh.

On the performance front, the new MINI Cooper Clubman S will be equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 189bhp of power and 280Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a seven-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission. With all this under the hood, the car can make a 0 to 100kmph in 7.2 seconds. On the safety front, it will get front airbags, brake assist, crash sensor, ABS, run-flat indicator, dynamic stability control, three-point seat belts, cornering brake control, and warning triangle with a first-aid kit.

Apart from the mono-tone colour schemes, customers can also avail a body-coloured roof and mirror caps, or a black roof and mirror caps, or a white roof and mirror caps to add a personal touch to their MINI Cooper. The new Clubman Cooper S will also come with a host of new features and additions, such as a new silver colour option, vent spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels or black, net spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED fog lights, rear fog lights, rain sensors, white direction indicator lights, run-flat tyres, and chrome-plated double exhaust tailpipe finisher, to name a few.

On the interior front, the new MINI Clubman Cooper S will offer two interior surface colour options – grey checkered and piano black. The car will also offer some handy features such as electric seat adjustment in front with memory function for driver, automatic AC, MINI driving modes, Bluetooth hands-free, lights package, centre armrest, multifunction steering wheel, smokers package, sports seats, velour floor mats and storage compartment package.