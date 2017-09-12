New Land Rover Discovery SVX is a 518 HP Off-road Champ

Land Rover has added extreme all-terrain capability to the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) product triangle with the Discovery SVX. Launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the SVX will sit alongside the Range Rover Sport SVR and Range Rover SVAutobiography, two outstanding SUVs which offer tremendous on-road performance and supreme luxury respectively. The New Discovery is the first modern Land Rover to wear the SVX badge and is built on a strong, safe and light aluminium architecture.

That SVX badge takes Discovery versatility to new levels through further development of its formidable off-road ability. It will be offered exclusively with Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol powertrain, tuned to deliver 518 HP of peak power and 625 Nm torque, along with suspension modifications to enhance driver confidence when tackling the toughest terrain. Hydraulic Active Roll Control (H-ARC), is new to the Discovery on SVX. It gives increased wheel articulation and improved body control, enhancing extreme off-road traction while also reducing body roll for smooth and sure-footed on-road driving.

The Discovery SVX has improved approach, departure and breakover angles, achieved by raising both the lightweight aluminium monocoque architecture and the four-corner air suspension system, employing long-travel dampers and revised knuckles, and larger 815mm diameter 275/55 R20 Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tyres on forged aluminium alloy wheels.

Complementing these hardware upgrades are unique software calibrations for the eight-speed automatic transmission with twin-speed transfer box, and Discovery’s dynamics systems including Hill Descent Control, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Adaptive Dynamics, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and variable ratio electric power-assisted steering (EPAS). The Discovery SVX also features a model-first Pistol Shifter in place of the Drive select rotary shifter to offer the driver optimum control of gear selection in off-road manoeuvres.

To visually reflect the Discovery SVX’s inherent robustness and go-further ability, Land Rover designers have referenced features of iconic Discovery off-road challenge vehicles, such as those used for Camel Trophy and G4 Challenge events, to give the SVX a distinctive, aggressive and purposeful appearance inside and out.

Tyres with higher side-walls reduce contact pressure and improve performance on soft surfaces. Combined with a more aggressive tread pattern, this improves grip in muddy conditions. The Discovery SVX is also equipped with an active centre and electronic rear locking differentials which work with the specially tuned Terrain Response 2 system to optimise traction on all surfaces.