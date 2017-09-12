No Honda Africa Twin Manual Version For India, Confirms YS Guleria

We were hoping to see the manual transmission equipped Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin on Indian shores but that’s not going to happen any time soon. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has confirmed that it will not be launchin the Africa Twin manual version in India. Honda is overwhelmed with the kind of response the Africa Twin is getting in India. After this thunderous response, Honda has decided to keep the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) version in the market.

As many as 75 units of the Honda Africa Twin have already found their rightful customers. So, if anyone out there who is interested in buying one, has to patient for the time being, three months to be precise, as Honda had shipped only 75 units of the bike and next lot will take a few months to reach the dealerships. The Honda Africa Twin is imported via the completely knocked down (CKD) route and is assembled here, in India. The DCT equipped adventure tourer is priced at INR 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking about the decision, Y.S Guleria, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that there was a lot of debate before the brand entered the market with the Africa Twin. HMSI had the option of both – either come with the manual and then the DCT. But, since there are already existing adventure bikes in the market from the competitive makers, what has gone in favour of the Africa Twin is the uniqueness of the product; it’s a DCT, an automatic transmission. In the existing variant, buyers do have the option of installing a gear lever as well, but primarily, it’s a totally different experience, unlike any other off-roader in the country.

Source: CarAndBike