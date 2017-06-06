Home News New Kawasaki Z250 BS-IV Arrives In Mumbai Showroom
New Kawasaki Z250 BS-IV Arrives In Mumbai Showroom

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 6, 2017

The new BS-IV compliant Kawasaki Z250 arrived in India back in April, 2017. However, the official photographs of the motorcycle weren’t available back then. Now, one of our readers, who recently visited the showroom sent us the photographs of the 2017 model. The motorcycle, along with new graphics, comes equipped with gold coloured rims. Our reader also snapped the photographs of the new white Kawasaki Z650 at the dealership.

The new BS-IV model, despite the emission norm compliance, will not compromise on performance. So the 249cc, liquid-cooled parallel twin motor will continue to deliver 32hp of power at 11,000 rpm and 21Nm of torque at 10,000 rotations. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The 2017 Z250, however, will carry a slightly premium price tag as compared to the outgoing model. ABS is still available even as an option.

The new 2017 model carries a INR 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) price tag which is about INR 2,000 than the previous model.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

