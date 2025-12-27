NEW Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Is Here at Rs 14.42 Lakh – New Black-Gold Colour, Same Look, Serious Touring Vibes!

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has been introduced in India at a price of Rs 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and at first sight it might appear to be the same. However, take a moment with it and you will know that this motorcycle is not about reinvention but all about refinement.
It is the flagship sport-touring motorcycle of Kawasaki, designed to suit the riders who do not want to compromise comfort and performance. It carries forward the same core philosophy as before, but with small, meaningful improvements
Mechanically things remain familiar. The Ninja 1100SX still gets a 1,099cc inline-four engine. On paper, the power and torque values are the same 136 PS and 113 Nm, but the manner in which the bike delivers the performance is smoother. The engine is geared towards good mid-range acceleration as opposed to high-speed acceleration, which works well on Indian roads, especially during highway cruising.
Kawasaki has tuned the gearing, especially the fifth and sixth gears, to make highway cruising smoother and less stressful. This does not only enhance comfort, but also contributes to fuel efficiency. The engine has also become E20 compliant, which makes it future fuel norm compliant.
Electronics are significant in this. The Ninja 1100SX is equipped with a six-axis IMU that has advanced rider aids.
Some key features include
- Traction control and cornering ABS.
- Four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider.
- Bi-directional quickshifter which now operates at lower speeds.
- Smooth power control through corners
The TFT screen is a 4.3-inch unit and is easy to read. It provides various designs based on the mode of riding. Kawasaki has also introduced voice command support via its Rideology app that is handy in navigation and simple controls.
This bike is at its best when it comes to comfort. The riding posture is relaxed, the seat is well padded and the adjustable windscreen prevents the wind pressure during long rides. It has a standard USB Type-C charging port, which is genuinely useful on tours.
Suspension functions are managed with completely adjustable Showa units and braking taken care of by powerful dual front discs with ABS. Although this is a big bike weighing 238 kg, still it feels stable and predictable when in motion.
For 2026, the Ninja 1100SX will come in a new colour scheme of black and gold. Otherwise, the bike is not changed much, and it is not a bad thing.
To sum up, the Ninja 1100SX is not attempting to be flashy. It is all about being comfortable, powerful and usable on a daily basis. In India, at this price, there are very few litre-class motorcycles that strike this performance-practical balance. It is a bike that is designed to be ridden by those who like to ride long distances just as much as they like to ride fast.