Hyundai’s Biggest EV Ever Teased – Could It Outsize the Ioniq 9?

Hyundai is preparing for a very exciting start to 2026. The brand has teased its biggest ever electric vehicle, which is due to make its debut at the Brussels Motor Show in January. While Hyundai hasn’t revealed all the details, the teaser is hinting at the fact that this EV will be even bigger than Hyundai’s current flagship electric model, the Ioniq 9.
The new EV seems to borrow design notes from the recently revealed 2026 Hyundai Staria. It has the tall, spacious MPV shape in common, but there are some obvious EV-specific touches. Expect a closed off front grille, and a charging port up front.The LED daytime running lights are similar to the setup of the Staria, giving the car a familiar, but futuristic look. Hyundai may also unveil new alloy wheels for the EV in order to keep it fresh and unique.
Inside, the EV should conform to the Staria’s family-friendly layout. Powered sliding doors are likely to stay, making it easy for passengers to get in and out. The flat tailgate at the back, large windscreen and roof-mounted spoiler are expected to continue in the electric version. Vertical tail lamps in a pixelated style give a modern touch, which Hyundai is adopting across its range of EVs.
One of the most exciting things is the technology under the hood. Hyundai is likely to have advanced electric architecture, possibly an 800V system like the Iveco eMoovy electric MPV in Europe. This makes it possible to charge quickly and achieve a better overall efficiency. The eMoovy gives 218 PS from a single motor and the battery options are available between 265 km to 320 km as per WLTP. The same system could make the new Hyundai EV powerful and practical for families or fleet users.
While the Staria EV may be a global model, its arrival in India is questionable. The company recently exhibited ICE version at the Bharat Expo which hints that the electric version may not come here immediately. Still, this big EV could serve as an alternative to other big MPVs in India like the Kia Carnival.
The refreshed Ioniq 6 will also be making its debut at the Brussels Motor Show, with subtle modifications to its design, aerodynamics and interior technology. Together with the biggest EV, Hyundai is making a strong statement of its electric ambitions and its push to offer bigger, more practical EVs.
This new electric model promises space, comfort and advanced technology. Hyundai appears to be willing to make a bold move into the future, making electric vehicles not only efficient but spacious and practical for families and long trips.