2020 Hyundai Tucson Launched In India; Prices Start At INR 22.30 Lakh

First showcased at the Auto Expo, earlier this year, the 2020 Hyundai Tuscon has been launched in India. The SUV will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options, both offering auto gearboxes.

Their flagship product, the new Tuscon gets Hyundai’s signature cascade design chrome Grille, Penta projector LED Headlamps along with LED DRLs & LED Tail Lamps, R18 Diamond cut Alloy wheels & Twin chrome exhaust. The SUV will be up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and will be available in five trims – MT, GL, GL (O), GLS and GLS (AWD). The aforementioned variants are priced at INR 22.3 lakh, 23.52 lakh, 24.35 lakh, 25.56 lakh and 27.03 lakh, respectively. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

In terms of power, the petrol engine cranks out 152 PS at 6,200 rpm and 196 Nm at 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the diesel motor makes 185 PS at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,750 – 2,750 rpm. The AWD trim of the new Tucson is also offered with the HTRAC 4WD system, Traction Cornering Control and Drive Modes. Diesel-powered automatics get a new 8-speed transmission, while petrol-powered variants continue with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of features, the new Tucson offers Power Adjustable Front Seats (Passenger – 8 Way, Driver -10 way), Infinity Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Hands-Free Power Tailgate, dual-zone AC, Wireless Charger, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear AC vents and Electronic Parking Brake.

The new Tucson is the first vehicle in its segment to be offered with Connected Car Technology “Hyundai BlueLink”. It allows to remotely lock /unlock & even start the Engine/AC using smartphone/ smartwatch. Also, the vehicle can be Tracked down & immobilized with just a touch of a button. A new Floating Type 20.32 cm HD Touch Screen Infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Voice Recognition is also offered to further enhance the connectivity on the move.

The new SUV is built upon a strong body structure with generous usage of Advanced High Strength Steel for a lighter yet highly rigid body shell. Furthermore, in addition to 6 airbags, the new Tucson is equipped with Traction Control with ESC &VSM, Hill-assist for Ascent & decent, newly introduced TPMS & Electronic parking brake.

The new Tucson comes with Hyundai Premium Assurance Program (HPAP) With Wonder Warranty (Up to 5 Year) for Complete Peace Of Mind of its customers. The Hyundai Premium Assurance Program (HPAP) offers 3 years / 30,000 km free maintenance, Blue Link/Map Subscription, Road Side Assistance and Premium Care Visit. Whereas Wonder Warranty further enhances hassle-free ownership experience with option of 3 Years/Unlimited kms or 4 Years /60,000 kms or 5 Years /50,000 kms warranty.