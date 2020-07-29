New Hyundai Creta Records 55,000 Bookings For The Month Of May & June

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), continues to receive an overwhelming response for its recently launched SUV, the new-generation Creta. It has now recorded more than 55,000 bookings. It seems the new Creta has struck the right chords with the consumers.

With this, Hyundai Creta has been India’s best-selling SUV in the country for two consecutive months of May and June. It has been the most searched car on Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ online purchase portal with 30 percent inquiries and 76 percent of all searches.

Hyundai further added that the diesel variants are the more popular powertrain options with nearly 60 percent of the bookings for the Creta are for its diesel variants.

Ever since its launch in 2015, Creta has been a benchmark in the industry, a household name that has represented distinction. With its feature-rich package, an array of powertrain options and attractive pricing, the midsize SUV has been a huge success. Taking into account the first-generation model that was replaced, over 4.85 lakh customers have purchased a Creta so far. Also, the new Creta is also the best selling SUV in India for the months of May and June, despite the sales slump the entire industry witnessed.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director(Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the launch of All-New Creta in March 2020, Hyundai has once again redefined SUV leadership in the segment and established its supremacy, recording over 55,000 Bookings and more than 20,000 Happy Customers in just 4 months. This achievement stands testament to All New CRETA’s superior looks, feature-rich package and dominant performance that has won hearts across India, even during these trying times.

Performance

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in three BS6 compliant engine options- a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine producing 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque, 1.4-litre Kappa turbo petrol that puts out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine producing 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. They are mated to a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed manual and auto transmissions, respectively and offer segment-best fuel economy figures.

Features

When it comes to the equipment list, the new Creta is feature-packed and comes with a host of creature comforts such as Voice-Enabled smart panoramic sunroof, drive modes, paddle shifters, ventilated seats, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, an air purifier among many more.