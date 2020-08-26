New Honda Jazz BS6 Vs Maruti Baleno Vs Tata Altroz: Specs Comparison

The BS6 Honda Jazz has been introduced in India today and it will now be offered only with a petrol engine. However, all of its three variants offer the choice of a CVT automatic gearbox along with a manual stick. With the entry the Jazz, the question arises, which premium hatchback looks better on paper? And since the all-new Hyundai i20 is only a few weeks away from being introduced in India, we’ll leave that aside and pitch the new Jazz against its primary rivals – the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz. Design and Exteriors Honda has not done any major design revamp in this new Jazz 2020. Though it retains the older model’s overall silhouette, the new Jazz does get a slightly revised grille, new LED headlights, redesigned bumpers at either ends and a revised tail-lamp cluster in terms of new additions. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno also has the same yet slightly changed design along with Chrome Door Handles, Body Coloured ORVMs, Body Coloured Bumpers, Back Door Spoiler, A+B+C Pillar Blackout, UV Cut Glass, LED Rear Combination Lamp and LED Headlights and DRLs (Day Time Running Lights). The Tata Altroz is the newest hatchback among the three and comes with a fresh new design. Among the three, the Altroz does stand out in the looks department, however, doesn’t offer a punchy-enough petrol motor. Although it is the only one among the three to offer a diesel engine. Engine and Transmission Both, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Honda Jazz 2020 come only with a petrol option, while the Tata Altroz comes with a 1.2L petrol as well as 1.5L diesel engine option which makes it more attractive for diesel lovers. The Baleno and Jazz, both are powered by refined and rev-happy motors which are efficient too and among the two, it’s the 1.2-litre Suzuki motor which has a slight edge with its charms. Among all three, only the Baleno and the Jazz offer the option of an automatic gearbox. A DCT automatic gearbox paired with a turbo petrol engine is said to be arriving under the Altroz’s hood in the near future Comparison Fuel Type and Mileage Engine Capacity Max Power Max Torque Maruti Baleno Petrol only(21kmpl for MT, 19kmpl for CVT) 1.2L P 88bhp@6000rpm 113 Nm@4400rpm Tata Altroz Petrol/ Diesel

(20kmpl for petrol, 23kmpl for diesel) 1.2L P/ 1.5L D 86bhp@6000rpm(petrol);

90bhp@4000rpm(diesel) 113Nm@3300rpm(petrol);

200Nm@3000rpm(diesel) Honda Jazz 2020 Petrol Only

(16.6kmpl for MT, 17kmpl for AT) 1.2L P 90bhp 110 Nm

Features

All three cars are closely-stacked when it comes to features although the Jazz is the only premium hatchback which offers a sunroof. The Tata Altroz offers things like Classique Satin Chrome Finish Dashboard Layout, Metal Finish Inside Door Handles, Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, 17.78cm TFT Digital Instrument Cluster, Mood Lighting, 15 Litre Cooled Glove Box with Illumination, Retractable Tray in Glove Box, Rear Parcel Tray, Umbrella Holder in Front Doors, an infotainment system by Harman with a 17.78 cm TCT screen display and connectivity. In terms of safety, it is the Altroz which is the only car here to score a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

There are no modifications to the features list of the new Baleno. It still feels the same, decently-equipped hatchback with LED projector headlights and DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, power-adjustable and folding ORVMs, key-less entry and go, automatic climate control and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car-play, Metal Finish Inside Door Handles, Glove Box Illumination, Luggage Room Illumination, Front Foot-well Illumination, Metal Finish Tipped Parking Brake. In terms of safety, the Baleno gets dual airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, speed alert system and Isofix child seat anchorages as standard.

The 2020 Honda Jazz offers some cool features like separate LED DRLs, Cruise control (for MT also), Flush-fit parking sensors, Flippy key, Gloss black grille with chrome elements, Soft-touch dashboard, Key-less entry with push-button start/stop (for MT also), Electric sunroof, LED fog lamps and headlamps, Integrated LED DRLs. The inclusion of electric sunroof in the top variant makes the Jazz the first car in the B2 hatchback segment to offer this feature.

The cruise control is another feature, which Altroz and Polo are the only other cars offer in their higher variants. The new Jazz will also get LED headlamps, which are available in the Baleno and Glanza only. In terms of safety, the New Honda Jazz is equipped features like Standard Dual SRS Airbags, ABS with EBD and Rear Parking Sensor with Camera amongst others.

Price

Prices for the new Honda Jazz start at Rs. 7.5 lakh for the entry-level base variant, going up to Rs. 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the premium ZX variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between Rs. 5.65 to 9.0 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Tata Altroz is priced from Rs. 5.44 lakh to 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Between the three, for the reputation of the badge they carry, the Baleno and the Jazz will fetch the strongest resale value. Since the Altroz is fairly new, not much information is available about it in the used car space. In terms of maintenance cost and service quality too, it’s the Baleno and the Jazz which will offer the most trouble-free and easy on your pocket experience. However, if you’re someone who wants the efficiency and punch of a diesel engine powering a good looking car, the Altroz is where the buck stops.