Ford Bronco Celebrates Its 55th Birthday With Five New Adventure Concepts

In honour of Bronco’s 55th birthday, Ford revealed five new adventure concepts showcasing factory-backed accessories for the iconic SUV. Ford also announced the first Bronco Off-Roadeo location and a return to Baja 1000.

Expanding on the Bronco family’s innovative design and capability, these five adventure-inspired concepts further highlight the brand’s readiness for customization at launch. Beyond the standard options, there are more than 200 available factory-backed accessories for Bronco two- and four-door models, and more than 100 accessories for Bronco Sport models. Special concept prototypes include:

Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide

Purpose-built to support a professional fishing guide along Cape Hatteras National Seashore, this lifestyle concept is based off the regionally inspired four-door Bronco Outer Banks series. On top is a Bestop Sunrider first-row soft top, factory-style concept roof rails and crossbars, and a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack. The SUV makes use of fender-mounted trail sights to fit a custom-made fishing pole and seat perch to wait for the perfect catch. A Ford Performance modular front bumper and safari bar help push through rugged terrain, while a slide-out tailgate provides a work surface when repairing fishing rods or stringing up new lures. All-weather floor mats and splash guards round out the package.

Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig

Designed to be the ultimate hardcore trail rider, this custom build is based on the two-door Badlands series. It begins with a Ford Performance modular front bumper, tube doors, bead-lock-capable wheels and 40-inch RIGID LED lightbar. A Ford Performance by WARN winch helps rescue your lesser-equipped 4×4 friends.

On top, factory roof rails are augmented with a Yakima Platform roof rack system with mounts for a shovel, and Ford Performance by WARN recovery kit and recovery boards. Inside are rugged floor mats and a rear swing-gate-mounted table.

Bronco Sport Trail Rig

For adventurers looking to elevate their off-road trekking in a small, rugged 4×4, the Bronco Sport Trail Rig amps up the Badlands series model by adding 31-inch BFGoodrich™ Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 tires, a one-inch lift kit, plus Ford Performance by RIGID LED off-road lights mounted to a front nudge bar. On top, a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack and off-road gear mounts are designed to carry gear like a high-lift jack kit, Ford Performance recovery boards and jerry cans.

Bronco Sport TOW RZR

TOW RZR matches the added passenger comfort and technology features of the Badlands series with towing and cargo accessories to help adventurers haul more outdoor gear. The custom build adds Yakima HD Bar crossbars and OffGrid medium cargo basket and Class II Trailer Tow Package with 2,200 pounds of capacity to tow off-road runners like the all-new Polaris RZR XP Turbo.

Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol

Designed for the upcoming Bronco Off-Roadeo customer adventure playgrounds, this Bronco Sport Badlands build is equipped to assist in the wild with its Yakima LockNLoad Cargo Platform to hold recovery gear like a high-lift jack, recovery boards and jerry cans.

A Ford Performance by RIGID off-road LED lightbar also mounts to the rack system. To support one of many Off-Roadeo excursions available, this Bronco Sport is equipped with the interior bike rack from Yakima to hold two mountain bikes. And to record customers’ adventures, it integrates a target to land the drone that will be used on-trail at Off-Roadeo locations.