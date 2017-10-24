New Honda Grazia Scooter Spied In India: Images, Features, Details, Expected Price And Launch Date

Honda Motorcycles And Scooters India (HMSI) has announced that bookings for the Grazia, the company’s new automatic scooter, will begin tomorrow. Starting October 25, 2017, customers can book the Honda Grazia against an amount of INR 2000 at all Honda 2 wheeler dealerships across the country.

Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon, images of what Honda calls its ‘Advanced Urban Scooter’ have surfaced on the web. The Grazia scooter will be the third all new product this yea after the Africa Twin and the Cliq.

New Honda Grazia Expected Prices

The upcoming Honda Grazia is expected to be powered by a 125cc engine sourced from the Activa 125. Hence, the Grazia could command a slight premium over price tag of the Activa 125, which currently stands at INR 61,869 (ex-showroom).

New Honda Grazia Expected Launch Date

The Honda Grazia is expected to be launched in the coming days, probably by the second week of November.

New Honda Grazia Features and Details

In the design department, Honda has used a dual tone theme for the upcoming Grazia scooter. Images taken at a dealer yard reveal a single unit of the model finished in a theme of blue and black. Up-front, the model receives a V shaped headlight, telescopic forks and disc brakes. Features on the Grazia include a new digital-analogue instrument cluster and what seems to be a release button for the seat. Also on offer is a closable cubby hole which seems to have a provision for a mobile charging outlet. Honda has equipped the Grazia with its patented combi-brake technology.

New Honda Grazia Engine and Performance

Honda has not revealed any details regarding the engine specifications of the new Grazia scooter. The model is expected to source power from the same 125cc engine as seen on the Activa 125. This engine is currently tuned to produce 8.52 hp at 6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm.

New Honda Grazia Image Gallery