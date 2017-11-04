New Hero MotoCorp Off-Road Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of 2017 EICMA Debut

The 2017 EICMA motor show is set to commence next week and Indian two-wheeler brand, Hero MotoCorp has teased an image of it’s upcoming motorcycle through Instagram. While most of the details are masked by the text, the teaser image reveals a tall-set front fender, a larger front wheel and a motocross helmet worn by the rider which hints that the upcoming motorcycle will be designed to go off-road.

Here’s the Instagram post:

You. Can’t. Miss. This. Stay tuned. #HeroAtEICMA2017 A post shared by Hero MotoCorp (@heromotocorplimited) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

The only product from Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio that was designed to be an off-roader was the Impulse which was axed due to lackluster sales. The now discontinued motorcycle used a 149.2cc single cylinder air cooled engine that was tuned for 13.2 PS at 7500 rpm and 13.4 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm. That motor, however, was never upgraded to the new emission norms and thus it’d be safe to assume that the upcoming motorcycle will use a new engine, most likely with a higher displacement.

Earlier rumours suggested that the Hero MotoCorp Impulse will be available with two engine options – 200cc and 250cc – but we never heard any further details. The report also suggests that the Impulse 250 will share its engine with the yet-to-arrive HX250 and will come equipped with Hero’s C-ABS safety net and two riding mode options to select from – City and Sport.

Apart from the teaser image, the Instagram post did not reveal many details and we’d have to wait for a little longer to hear more information. So while there is no official confirmation, we expect to witnessing a higher displacement Hero MotoCorp Impulse at the 2017 EICMA motor show. We’d bring you more updates as and when they’re available so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids for more details next week.