Piaggio India Expands Network With New Showroom In Pune

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, has announced the opening of a new dealership for its iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia in Pune, Maharashtra. The new showroom offers the various products under the Vespa and Aprilia SR 150 range. Named The Shelar Auto, the new dealership named is located at Vrindavan Complex, Shop No 1, D.P. Road, Opp. Rajlaxmi Hall, Kothrud, Pune – 411038.

The new dealership with 1,800 sq. ft. showroom has been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and premium experience which reflects the Italian heritage of the brands. Equipped with the best customer service, quality and experience, the dealership aims to reach out to maximum customers in Pune, Maharashtra. The new dealership was inaugurated in presence of Ashish Yakhmi, Business Head, Piaggio 2 Wheelers.

On the occasion Diego Graffi CEO and MD Piaggio India said that the new dealership resonates the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer its customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and Customer Service.

Akshay Shelar, Business Partner of The Shelar Auto added that with the Aprilia SR 150 and Vespa, the dealership will deliver not only world class premium products but also extraordinary service to the aspiring youth, who is not only dynamic but also embrace international culture and are upwardly mobile.

Note: Images are for representation purpose only