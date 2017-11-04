2018 Maruti Ciaz Facelift Spied In India: Images, Details, Expected Launch Date And Prices

After its rivals such as the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna receiving a facelift this year, Maruti Suzuki has now begun testing the Ciaz facelift ahead of its launch. The Ciaz facelift, also known as the Alivio in China, was unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show held earlier this year.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Expected Prices

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is expected to arrive with a price tag of approximately INR 8-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Expected Launch Date

Maruti Suzuki could launch the 2018 Ciaz facelift post an unveil that could take place at the 2018 Auto Expo.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Features and Details

Design wise, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is expected to carry over the same features as the Alivio. The India-spec Ciaz facelift could receive a redesigned front bumper, new chrome grille, fog lamps with chrome accents, new alloy wheels, dual tone rear bumper with chrome inserts and refreshed tail lights. Inside, the changes to the new Ciaz are likely to be restricted to trim and upholstery updates. A new touchscreen infotainment system could also be offered.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Engine and Performance

Details regarding the engine specifications of the Ciaz facelift are scarce at the moment although it is likely that the model could continue to be offered with the same 1.4-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre diesel engine. The company is also said to be working on a new 1.5-litre diesel engine, which could replace the 1.3-litre unit.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Image Gallery

Spy image courtesy: Gaadiwaadi