New-Generation Royal Enfield Bikes: What’s In Store?

Royal Enfield has been working on at least four new motorcycles and all of them have been in the news for many months now. These new-generation Royal Enfield bikes are expected to carry a lot of new equipment, an updated single-cylinder engine, better cycle parts and there’s also a cruiser which seems to be powered by the same engine as the Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Meteor

The first motorcycle which most of us know about by now and which also looks like will be the first to reach dealerships is the Royal Enfield Meteor. What appears to be a replacement for the Thunderbird X (no longer in production), the Meteor will be underpinned by a dual-cradle frame, unlike the single downtube architecture found on Royal Enfields until now. This new frame should enhance the bike’s road manners.

Pictures suggest that this motorcycle will debut with a new single-cylinder engine which will replace the existing 346cc motor. It will probably feature an overhead cam instead of the traditional pushrod setup. Things like fuel injection and various sensors will be a part of the package too. In terms of power, expect a 5-6 hp bump from the current 19.1 bhp. The existing motor develops 28 Nm of torque and that number should improve too. The bike will also feature a modern instrument cluster with a display for things like turn-by-turn navigation among other things.

New-Generation Royal Enfield Classic

The Classic range will also make use of the same engine as the Meteor and feature a double-cradle frame. There are minor changes to the war-era styling and expect a fuel gauge to finally make its way on the instrument cluster. Expect better cycle parts and finish, a more refined riding experience and mirrors which don’t turn inwards on their own.

A Sporty, All-New Royal Enfield

Perhaps with the same new single-cylinder engine which will power the aforementioned bikes and modern styling which inclines towards ‘Sporty’, rumours suggest this new motorcycle will be called the Royal Enfield Hunter or Sherpa. This street-styled machine will feature a sharper angle for the front wheel to allow the wheelbase to be shorter, an upswept exhaust pipe and a single seat which sort of climbs towards the rear. Offering a more forward-biased riding position compared to all other REs, this new machine could be lighter and easy to manoeuvre, expanding the brand’s appeal among those who like their retro to be modern.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650

Spied recently with its twin exhaust pipes, front USD fork, and low and stretched out but tight proportions, this new cruiser could mark the return of the Thunderbird sub-brand which is no longer in production. It will also be the first motorcycle to be powered by the new 650cc parallel-twin which propels the Interceptor and Continental GT, giving India its first proper cruiser. Whenever it does go on sale, expect this machine to become their new flagship.