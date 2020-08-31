Is This The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 With A USD Front Fork?

It’s no longer a secret that the Royal Enfield Meteor series and its multiple variants will be introduced in the coming weeks. The new bike seems to feature the brand’s all-new single-cylinder motor and is styled to appear like the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X, which is no longer on sale. In fact, the entire Thunderbird range has been discontinued in the BS6 era.

However, a new spy video hints towards the return of Royal Enfield’s cruiser and the visuals suggest that the all-new Thunderbird will be powered by an engine which does justice to a name like that. Sporting twin pipes, the all-new motorcycle drops hints that it will be powered by the brand’s 650cc twin-cylinder engine. The images also reveal that the new bike has a long wheelbase, sits low, makes the rider stretch his feet, and a wide handlebar asks the arms to open for that typical cruiser-style riding position.

The all-new motorcycle seems to be underpinned by an all-new chassis and follows a flowing design language, starting from the large, teardrop-shaped fuel tank to a curvy fender which wraps the rear wheel. Between the fuel tank and the rear seat, the rider’s saddle drops low, which should make it easier for folks who are not so tall to be in command of this machine. On the rear fender, a minimalist tail light stands out while the licence plate assembly sits further down, flanked by trafficators.

The motorcycle sports alloy wheels, twin springs at the back which appear to be all-new units, and get this – an upside-down front fork! A single disc at each end will handle braking. Instrumentation should be through what looks like an all-new unit, maybe semi-digital or all-digital and should display a lot of information, including navigation. Our guess is that this new motorcycle could revive the Thunderbird range and become the new flagship Royal Enfield upon launch. It fits well in RE’s plan to become the world leader in the middleweight category. By the looks of it, the motorcycle seems ready to enter series production and could be introduced in the coming months.

In terms of power, expect the 650cc motor to crank out as much power as it does for the Interceptor and paired with that butter-smooth engine, we’re sure RE will attract a lot of those looking to purchase an internationally-styled, great-sounding and well-priced cruiser.

Images Courtesy: Karthick Jay on YouTube