MG Astor: Which Variant Should You Pick?

MG Astor is the latest entrant in the mid-size SUV segment and it surely has a lot going for it. With segment-first features such as level 2 ADAS and A.I. bot, the Astor is really making a strong case for itself. However, is it only true for the top-end variants? Let’s take a look at the most value-for-money variants in the Astor range:

Cheapest of the lot: Style

The Style variant may be the base variant of the Astor but it is not bare-bones in any way. The Style variant gets a host of standard safety features such as ESP, TCS, HLA, HDC, ISOFIX, ABS, EBD, dual airbags, and all four disc brakes. The exterior gets chrome highlights on door handles,16-inch steel wheels with cover, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, rear defogger with fog lamps, turn indicator on ORVM, and shark fin antenna.

The interior gets a soft-touch dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 3.5-inch MID, 3 modes for the steering wheel, a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple car play, steering mounted audio controls, driver seat height adjust, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows with driver-side one-touch operation, 60:40 split seat, front and rear armrest, remote keyless entry with a foldable key, follow me home headlamps, rear A/C vent, tilt steering and USB charging ports for front and rear. The Style variant is only available with the 1.5-liter NA manual option and is priced at ₹9.78 lakh. The best part about the style variant is its price. Under ₹10 lakh, the Style is not just the cheapest in its segment, but also a great alternative to many compact SUVs!

Convenience: Super AT

The Super variant adds 17-inch alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, LED taillamps, satin silver roof rails, front fog lamps with cornering function, electric parking brake with auto-hold (automatic only), and LED interior lamp. The Super variant is available in the 1.5-liter NA engine in both manual and CVT guise. The variants are priced at ₹11.28 lakh and ₹12.68 lakh respectively. The Super-automatic is the cheapest automatic mid-size SUV that you can today and it adds more useful features to the already well-loaded Style.

MG Astor: Powertrains

The MG Astor will only come with two petrol engines. The first is a naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter engine producing 110hp and 144nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-step CVT gearbox or a manual gearbox. The more powerful engine is a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that produces 140hp and 220nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.