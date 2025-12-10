Mahindra XUV 7XO: Big Facelift, New Name & Major Upgrades Coming on January 5

Mahindra is preparing for one of its most significant launches ever. The XUV700 is getting a full mid-life update, and with it comes a new name — the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The SUV will make its world debut on January 5th, 2026, and the company has already begun to tease what’s coming. Here’s a basic look at all you can expect.
A New Name, Same Strong Base
Mahindra has sold over 3 lakh units of the XUV700 in a little over four years. So rather than altering the formula, the brand is building on what works. The XUV 7XO is basically a more polished, more modern version of the XUV700.
Design Changes You Will Notice
The overall shape remains familiar, but the SUV becomes cleaner and sharper on the outside.
Expected updates include:
- Redesigned front and rear bumpers
- New LED headlamps with a new signature
- New tail-lamps, inspired from the newer Mahindra EVs
- Updated alloy wheels
- Revised grille
Most body panels will remain the same, but the new lighting setup alone should make the SUV look much fresher on the road.
A More Premium Cabin
Mahindra is expected to update the interior big way. A new triple screen layout is likely to be the highlight. Along with that:
- New features may be added
- Auto-dimming IRVM expected
- New upholstery colours
- Better cabin experience overall
Seating options will consist of 6 and 7 seater layouts.
Engines Stay the Same
There are no significant mechanical changes expected. The XUV 7XO will carry on with the same engines:
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol: 200 hp, 380 Nm
- 2.2-litre diesel: up to 185 hp, 450 Nm
- 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options
AWD likely to be available only on the diesel variants
Expected Price
The existing XUV700 starts from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom). With the facelift, the new XUV 7XO is expected to be priced around Rs 14 lakh-25 lakh.
Rivals
The SUV will go up against the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Toyota Innova HyCross.
Conclusion
The XUV 7XO isn’t here to change everything. It’s here to make a strong SUV even stronger. With new looks, a cleaner cabin and the same trusted engines, Mahindra seems ready to start another big chapter in this segment.