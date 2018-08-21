New Ducati Scrambler 1100 India Launch Scheduled On August 27, 2018

Ducati India will launch its biggest Scrambler in the Indian market on August 27, 2018. Ducati India made the announcement via its Instagram handle. As reported earlier, Ducati dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the new Scrambler 1100. The prices are expected to begin from INR 11.50 lakh for the standard. The 1100 Special is expected to carry a price tag between INR 12.20-12.50 lakh while the 1100 Sport will most likely be available for around INR 13.70-14 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Internationally, the new Scrambler 1100 is available in three variants — Scrambler 1100 Standard, Scrambler 1100 Special and Scrambler 1100 Sport. At launch, the Indian market will reportedly get the Standard and Sports variant of the motorcycle while the Special version will follow later.

What’s the difference between the three variants?

The standard Ducati Scrambler 1100 is a clean slate for someone who wishes to modify it to his own taste.

Scrambler 1100 Special gets a gray paint along with a different type of a handlebar, golden front forks and a brown seat among others.

Scrambler 1100 Sport gets Öhlins suspension, with a unique black-yellow color scheme, aluminium wheels, special handlebar and its own unique trim for the seat.

All three variants use the same 1,079cc air-cooled L-twin, which has been borrowed from the Ducati Monster 1100. The engine has been re-tuned to match the character of the Scrambler. Maximum power is rated at 86 hp at 7,500 rpm with 88Nm of peak torque coming in at 4,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

