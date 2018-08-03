Ducati Scrambler 1100 India Prices To Reportedly Begin From INR 11.50 Lakh

Recently, we reported that the Ducati dealership in Mumbai, Ducati – Infinity, had started accepting the bookings for the new Scrambler 1100. While we’re yet to hear any official details about the India launch of the motorcycle, folks at Autocar India report that the biggest Scrambler in Ducati’s arsenal will arrive with a price tag of INR 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard model. The booking amount for the motorcycle ranges between INR 1 – 2 lakh depending on the dealership.

Internationally, the new Scrambler 1100 is available in three variants — Scrambler 1100 Standard, Scrambler 1100 Special and Scrambler 1100 Sport.

The standard Ducati Scrambler 1100 is a clean slate for someone who wishes to modify it to his own taste.

Scrambler 1100 Special gets a gray paint along with a different type of a handlebar, golden front forks and a brown seat among others.

Scrambler 1100 Sport gets Öhlins suspension, with a unique black-yellow color scheme, aluminium wheels, special handlebar and its own unique trim for the seat.

At launch, the Indian market will reportedly get the Standard and Sports variant of the motorcycle while the Special version will follow later. The report further adds that the 1100 Special will carry a price tag between INR 12.20-12.50 lakh while the 1100 Sport will be available for around INR 13.70-14 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Mechanical specifications include a 1,079cc air-cooled L-twin, which has been borrowed from the Ducati Monster 1100. Ducati, however, asserts that the engine has been tuned, to make it feel true to the character of the Scrambler with smoother fuelling. Maximum power is rated at 86 hp at 7,500 rpm with 88Nm of peak torque coming in at 4,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear an official announcement from Ducati. We’ll keep you posted with more details, as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Source: Autocar India