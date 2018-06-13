New Ducati Multistrada 1260 India Launch Details Revealed

It’s official! Ducati India has confirmed that it will be launching the new 1260 Multistrada on June 19, 2018. The successor to the Ducati Multistrada 1200, the new Multistrada 1260 a new Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) 1,262 cc engine, new chassis, more advanced electronics, and an aesthetic update that includes new fairing panels and lighter, sportier looking wheels. Internationally, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 is available in four options:

Multistrada 1260

Multistrada 1260 S

Multistrada 1260 D|Air

Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

However, as communicated by Ducati India, it’s the Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 S that are heading to the Indian market.

The 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine is Euro 4 certified and is tuned to deliver a meaty low- and mid-range torque for even better rideability. The new engine packs 158 hp of power and 129.5 Nm of torque, 85% of which is available at 3,500 rpm, and the delivery at 5,500 rpm is 18% higher compared to the predecessor model.

The motorcycle comes equipped with Bosch IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) which controls Cornering ABS, the Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) functionality incorporated in the full LED headlight of the Multistrada S, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). Both DWC and DTC feature rider-settable 8-level sensitivity and can be disabled. The Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) has been included as standard on the Multistrada 1260.

The motorcycle, as aforementioned, will be launched on June 19, 2018 so don’t forget to tune in for all the latest updates. Meanwhile, check out more images of the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 below: