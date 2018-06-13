2018 Honda Gold Wing India Deliveries Commence

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has commenced the deliveries of the 2018 Gold Wing at a grand event in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The 2018 Gold Wing made its India debut at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The 2018 Honda Gold Wing is claimed to be lighter, more powerful and extremely nimble. Revolutionary technologies in the flagship tourer include a newly-developed horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and is the first Honda to get a double wishbone front suspension.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that the 2018 Gold Wing was the showstopper of Honda 2Wheelers India Auto Expo pavilion. After receiving an overwhelming response and over 35 bookings, the Company is pleased to announce the first delivery of the 2018 Gold Wing. The model is fully loaded with features including ‘Apple CarPlay’, first on any motorcycle in the world, which can be accessed on the new 7-inch TFT display.

The 2018 Gold Wing will be available in Candy Ardent Red colour and is priced at Rs. 26.85 lacs (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Key Features of the 2018 Honda Gold Wing