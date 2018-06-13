New 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS4 FI Video Review

The BS-3 Royal Enfield Himalayan had its share of problems but the brand has claimed to have ironed out all the issues with the 2018 model. So, have all the issues really gone? We test rode the new 2018 Himalayan BS4 FI for a weekend, in a variety of conditions, including an afternoon of serious off-roading to find out how successful has Royal Enfield been in solving the problems from the first-generation motorcycles. Check out a detailed video review of the New 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS4 FI from Motoroids:

Just to give you a quick recap, the Royal Enfield Himalayan continues to use a 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine, although it now uses a Electronic Fuel Injection system instead of a carburettor. The performance numbers have not changed and the 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan continues to draw maximum power of 24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm and peak torque of 32 Nm @4000-4500 rpm from the 411cc single-cylinder engine.

Check out the complete technical specifications below:

ENGINE Type Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection Displacement 411cc Bore x Stroke 78 mm x 86 mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Maximum Power 24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm Maximum Torque 32 Nm @ 4250 rpm Ignition system Digital electronic ignition Clutch Wet, multi-plate Gearbox 5 Speed Constant Mesh Lubrication Wet sump Engine Oil Semi-Synthetic 15W 50 API, SL Grade & Above JASO MA 2 Fuel supply Electronic fuel injection Air Cleaner Paper Element Engine start Electric CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION Type Half-duplex split cradle frame Front suspension Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel Rear suspension Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel DIMENSIONS Wheelbase 1465 mm Ground clearance 220 mm Length 2190 mm Width 840 mm Height 1360 mm (Fly Screen Top) Seat height 800 mm Fuel capacity 15+/- 0.5 lts BRAKES AND TYRES Front tyre 90/90 – 21″ Rear tyre 120/90 – 17″ Front brakes 300 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper Rear brakes 240 mm disc, single piston floating caliper ELECTRICALS Electrical System 12 volt – DC Battery 12 volt, 8 AH MF Head lamp 12V H4 60 / 55 W Tail lamp LED Turn Signal Lamp 12V, 10W X 4nos

Check out the Royal Enfield Himalayan image gallery below: