Home News New 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS4 FI Video Review

Added in: News

The BS-3 Royal Enfield Himalayan had its share of problems but the brand has claimed to have ironed out all the issues with the 2018 model. So, have all the issues really gone? We test rode the new 2018 Himalayan BS4 FI for a weekend, in a variety of conditions, including an afternoon of serious off-roading to find out how successful has Royal Enfield been in solving the problems from the first-generation motorcycles. Check out a detailed video review of the New 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS4 FI from Motoroids:

Just to give you a quick recap, the Royal Enfield Himalayan continues to use a 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine, although it now uses a Electronic Fuel Injection system instead of a carburettor. The performance numbers have not changed and the 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan continues to draw maximum power of 24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm and peak torque of 32 Nm @4000-4500 rpm from the 411cc single-cylinder engine.

Check out the complete technical specifications below:

ENGINE

TypeSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Displacement411cc
Bore x Stroke78 mm x 86 mm
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Maximum Power24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Maximum Torque32 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Ignition systemDigital electronic ignition
ClutchWet, multi-plate
Gearbox5 Speed Constant Mesh
LubricationWet sump
Engine OilSemi-Synthetic 15W 50 API, SL Grade & Above JASO MA 2
Fuel supplyElectronic fuel injection
Air CleanerPaper Element
Engine startElectric

CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION

TypeHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Front suspensionTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear suspensionMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase1465 mm
Ground clearance220 mm
Length2190 mm
Width840 mm
Height1360 mm (Fly Screen Top)
Seat height800 mm
Fuel capacity15+/- 0.5 lts

BRAKES AND TYRES

Front tyre90/90 – 21″
Rear tyre120/90 – 17″
Front brakes300 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper
Rear brakes240 mm disc, single piston floating caliper

ELECTRICALS

Electrical System12 volt – DC
Battery12 volt, 8 AH MF
Head lamp12V H4 60 / 55 W
Tail lampLED
Turn Signal Lamp12V, 10W X 4nos

Check out the Royal Enfield Himalayan image gallery below: