New Delhi Gets Its First Public DC Fast Charger For Electric Cars

ABB India Limited, today installed its first Public DC fast charger in New Delhi with EV Motors India, the major charge point operator for BSES Yamuna Power Limited. The Terra54 CJG charging station, which caters to multiple charging protocols of CCS2, CHadeMO and AC Type 2 was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister of New Delhi, Shri Manish Sisodia.

This ABB charging station is also the first public installation of a DC fast charger for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Reliance Infrastructure Limited. ABB, a global leader in electric mobility, currently has more than 14,000 DC fast chargers installed across more than 80 countries. The company also recently announced that it will provide the charging technology for the Gen3 cars in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The public charging station is located at Patparganj in East Delhi. Branded ‘PlugNgo’, it is enabled with a state-of-the-art Central Management System (CMS). This will help to oversee operations of the EV charger and provide on-site and on-demand customer support. It will also provide information on preventive maintenance as and when required. Depending on the make, an e-vehicle can be fully charged between 45 and 90 minutes. The charging stations under PlugNgo in Delhi are expected to cater to the charging requirements of 15 to 18 cars per day.

The newly launched station will be equipped with two types of chargers – DC 50 kW with three guns (CCS2 + CHAdeMO + Type 2 AC) which can charge Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV & Tata Nexon, and DC 30 kW with 2 Guns (Both GB/T) which can charge Mahindra e-Verito & Tata Tigor. Two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously from each charger.

The DC charger is a Terra54, a cloud-connected charger that will be linked through Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 to EV Motors’ backend office. Passengers will be able to charge their cars in about 40-50 minutes from 0 to 80% (Provided the vehicle supports fast charging). All ABB chargers come with connected services, which help customers easily connect their chargers to different software systems like back-offices, payment platforms, Energy Management Online Solutions and smart remote diagnostics which ensures significant uptime value.

These smart charging stations equipped with an ‘analytic platform’, which will help Electric Vehicle (EV) owners get a seamless digital experience. The EV charger at the outlet is integrated into the innovative PlugNgo mobile application that enables end consumers to locate and operate chargers. It is available on both Android & iOS platforms that entail the following features:

Charge and Pay with your Phone: Quickly scan the QR code with your smartphone and easily pay for your charging session right from your mobile app

Locate Charger location, type of connector, and status of chargers in terms of availability and navigation

Remote Start/Stop Operation

Tracking of Charging history & Payment history

The capital city of India is one of the worst polluted cities in the world with one of the worst AQIs and efforts have been underway to address the issue. As a country, India has been pushing for electrification in the mobility space in order to reduce its oil import bill. In addition to that, the introduction of new BS6 norms has ensured that all new vehicles which are sold after April 1st 2020, are one of the cleanest in the world when it comes to tailpipe emissions.

Commenting on the occasion, CP Vyas, President, Electrification business, ABB India, said, “We are privileged to be a partner in India’s quest for sustainable mobility with clean energy and smart solutions. This installation with BYPL and EV Motors India, our first Public DC fast charger in Delhi, will provide further impetus to the adoption of clean electric transportation in India. Being at the forefront of this innovative technology, our advanced chargers reflect not just the latest in technology but are also user friendly, providing high customer value. This is in line with our global vision of Mission to Zero.”