Maruti Suzuki XL5 Spotted Testing

Maruti Suzuki has been testing the XL5 for quite some time now but for some unknown reasons, the production car is nowhere to be seen. The XL5 is essentially a more premium version of Maruti’s popular hatchback WagonR and will be retailed through the Nexa chain of dealerships.

The XL5 has been spotted testing earlier many times on the Indian roads. Recently, the car was spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The car was captured by one Abhinav Bhatt for his YouTube channel.

Expected Exterior Design

Even being under heavy wraps one can clearly see that Maruti Suzuki has tweaked certain changes to the car. One can spot the alloy wheels borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Ignis whereas the overall proportions are identical to the WagonR. The car gets a split headlamp setup, a tweaked air dam on the front bumper, with the fog lamps positioned on either end, a sleek grille, and some small changes at the rear to make it look slightly different than the Wagon R. Although the XL5 also gets 15-inch alloy wheels, the overall silhouette looks very similar to the Wagon R.

One can expect to see comprehensive exterior changes though behind all that camouflage. The XL5 is likely to sport a new grille along lines of the XL6 as well as new LED daytime running lights, and a reworked bumper. Expect minimal changes to the side, while the rear will sport different garnish on the boot-lid while retaining the vertically-stacked tail lights.

Expected Cabin Design

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to sport a similar cabin design and layout as seen on the standard Wagon R. Some features the XL5 will be getting are an auto climate control air-con unit, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio connectivity and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel and a semi-digital MID unit.

Expected Powertrain

As far as powertrains are concerned, the XL5 is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine which also powers the Swift, the Dzire and the higher variants of WagonR. For the WagonR, the motor develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. We can expect both transmission options to be offered with the XL5. As far as the pricing is concerned, the standard Wagon R retails between Rs 4.46 lakh and Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom), so we can expect the XL5 to be priced slightly higher. Hopefully, it will be launched b the end of this year.