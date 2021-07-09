New BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India

Adventure motorcycling aficionados have a reason to smile, as the BMW R 1250 GS range has been launched in India. The motorcycle will be imported into India via the CBU route and bookings are open at a BMW Motorrad dealership near you starting today. The R 1250 GS range is available in two variants – GS Pro and GS Adventure Pro. The bikes have been priced at ₹20.45 lakh and ₹22.40 lakh respectively.

More Details

Between the two, the R 1250 GS is the more road-biased, long-distance tourer, while with the ‘Adventure’ suffix, the other bike is more like the go-anywhere GS. Both motorcycles are uniquely designed in typical ‘GS’ style and sit at the top of the range of BMW’s globe-trotter bikes.

Official Statement

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s an attitude thatalways inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range. Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding. It is your companion for cherishing life changing experiences, greater freedom and pure riding pleasure.”

Powertrain

Powering both motorcycles is a 1,254 cc, 2-cylinder Boxer engine which cranks out 136 Hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6,250 clicks, all delivered to the rear wheel via a shaft drive. With an increase in capacity over the 1200 series, the engine also gets BMW’s variable camshaft control tech called ‘ShiftCam’. Both motorcycles are capable of hitting a top speed in excess of 200 kmph. Both bikes are now equipped with the Pro riding modes. With the two ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, the riding characteristics can be adapted to varied conditions. The new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation. The riding mode button can be used to switch quickly and easily to a different riding mode when desired.

Design & Styling

The R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS-A offer perfect ergonomics to riding on and off the road. The new full LED adaptive headlight design lends a striking visual appeal. The X-shaped light icons included in the new headlights makes both the bikes look unique when the headlight is switched on and while riding. The basic colour versions emphasise on the more precise and universal talents of the bikes in the whire solid paint and ice-gray solid paint. The is also the Style Triple Black colour that gives the bike a sharper mascular look. Adding to the sporty nature of the bikes is the Rallye Style colour scheme of the GS. There is also a limited ’40 years GS’ edition available that is dedicated to the GS’s 4o-year anniversary.

Features

Comfort features now include heated grips, two power sockets as standard for charging smartphone and other compatible devices. A 12-volts on-board socket is installed under therider’s seat. A USB-A socket with 5-volt power supply is also available for quick charging. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.