You Can Now Get A Citroen Aircross C5 Delivered At Home

With the ongoing pandemic, companies have started adopting different ways to provide convenience and the best buying experience to consumers. To lower the chances of going out a buying a car, Citroen announced that they will be commencing home deliveries for their flagship SUV C5 Aircross. This initiative is to promote contactless deliveries with no hassle. With this initiative, booking a car is as easy as booking groceries online.

More Details

Citroen has dealerships in the major cities of the country, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, and Gurugram. Whereas, for cities which do not have a Citroen showroom, they have come up with a sales initiative which will be the first of its kind. Citroen is all set to sell its flagship SUV online and deliver it to the owner’s residence. A potential buyer has to order the C5 Aircross online and they will receive their car directly from Citroen’s Tiruvallur-based (near Chennai) manufacturing plant.

Official Statement

“The home delivery process is live now. We have delivered two vehicles in Chandigarh and Surat and more are on the way,” Citroen Brand Head (India) Saurabh Vatsa told PTI. Citroen is all about comfort and without a doubt, the current conditions have accelerated the need for a comfortable experience for the customer, he added. The initiative covers purchase, online trade-in, finance, insurance, maintenance packages, extended warranty, and registration before home delivery, Vatsa said.

“Citroen has been the first OEM in India to introduce and deliver on the concept of home delivering a car directly from the factory. Digitisation is a major focus area not just for the brand but also for the Stellantis group as we believe this 100 per cent direct buying online model will see rapid adoption in the future in India,” Stellantis India Vice President-S&M Efficiency Joel Verany said.

For a smooth process, the company has partnered up with companies for a door-step delivery and also for the registration of the car at the R.T.O office. Citreon has also started after-sale services such as pan-India roadside assistance, and service on wheels for their customers.

C5 Aircross was launched this year in April with a price tag of ₹29.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine which gives out 174.3 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Since its release, the company has managed to have over 1000 bookings and 325 cars have been delivered to the customers.