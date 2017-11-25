New BMW K 1600 B India Launch Details, Images, Features, Tech Specs and Price

The new BMW Motorrad K 1600 B, or the Bagger as they like to call it, has arrived on Indian shores. The motorcycle was launched at the 2017 India Bike Week, along with the new BMW R nineT Racer. The bike becomes one with the road in the typical Bagger silhouette: the chopped windscreen and the striking rear ensure an unmistakeable appearance.

New BMW K 1600 B India Prices

The new BMW K 1600 B is available for ordering across all BMW Motorrad dealerships as a CBU (Completely built-up) at an ex-showroom price of INR 29 lakh (ex-showroom).

New BMW K 1600 B India Launch Date

The new BMW K 1600 B was launched in India at the 2017 India Bike Week on November 24, 2017.

New BMW K 1600 B Features and Details

Based on the K 1600 GT, the K 1600 B receives a new sub-frame at the rear to give the model a completely new posterior. The model comes equipped with a sleek hard case on either side that feature integrated LED tail lights. The rear mudguard can be folded upwards for easier removal of the rear wheel and is flanked by chrome plated silencers on either side. Upfront, the K 1600 B receives a windscreen.

Features on the K1600B include the company’s Dynamic ESA suspension equipped with automatic damping, two riding modes (road and cruise), Shift Assistant Pro (quick shifter in layman’s terms) and feet forward positioned foot rests. Also on offer is BMW’s Reverse Assistant Pro that lends a hand when you have to back out 319 kg of wet weight from a tight parking spot.

The new BMW K 1600 B offers standard packages that make long-distance rides both comfortable and fascinating in cruising style, whether solo or with a passenger.

The Equipment Package consists of Shift Assistant Pro for shifting gear up and down without clutch operation. Additional Fog Light uses LED technology for better longevity. The Central Locking System and Anti-Theft Alarm System ensures maximum security. Keyless ride offers more convenience and greater ease of access for the riders.

The Safety Package comprises of Adaptive Headlight and Daytime Riding Light, which are particularly economical and long-lived, as well as offering top-quality details. Hill Start Control and Tyre Pressure Control ensures maximum riding safety.

The Touring Package includes Rear Gear, which ensure effortless maneuvering and audio system complete with GPS device. The new BMW K 1600 B also comes with high-quality engine protection bars, seat heating, Anti-hoping clutch as standard.

New BMW K 1600 B Engine and Performance

Propelling the K1600B is the K-series inline six cylinder engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 160 hp at 7750 rpm while the peak torque of 175 Nm comes up at 5250 rpm. This motor sends power to the rear wheel via six speed transmission.

New BMW K 1600 B Safety

Riders of the new BMW K 1600 B have the riding modes ‘Rain’, ‘Road’ and ‘Dynamic’ directly available to them at the press of a button so as to be able to adapt to different purposes such as road touring, riding on wet surfaces and sporty, dynamic riding. The traction control function DTC is combined individually with each of the different modes and is fully harmonised with them to ensure maximum riding safety.

New BMW K 1600 B Technical Specifications

Engine Type Liquid cooled, 4-stroke in-line 6-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, double overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication Bore x stroke 72 mm x 67.5 mm Capacity 1,649 cc Rated output 160 hp (118 kw) at 7,750 rpm Max. Torque 129 lb-ft (175 Nm) at 5,250 rpm Compression ratio 12.2 : 1 Mixture control / engine management Electronic fuel injection with ride-by-wire throttle system Emission control Closed-loop 3-way catalytic converter, emission standard EU-4 Maximum speed Over 125 mph Clutch Multi-plate wet clutch, hydraulically operated Gearbox Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical cut gears Drive Shaft drive 2.75:1 Chassis / Brakes Frame Aluminum bridge-type frame with load-bearing engine Front wheel location / suspension BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut Rear wheel location / suspension BMW Motorrad Paralever Suspension travel front / rear 4.5” / 4.9” (115 mm / 125 mm) Wheelbase 63.7” (1,618 mm) Castor 4.2” (106.4 mm) Steering head angle 62.2° Wheels Cast aluminum wheels Rim, front 3.50 x 17″ Rim, rear 6.00 x 17″ Tires, front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires, rear 190/55 ZR 17 Brake, front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston fixed calipers, diameter 320 mm Brake, rear Single disc brake, diameter 320 mm, dual-piston calliper ABS STANDARD ABS Pro (partly integral) Dimensions / Weights Length 98.1” (2,489 mm) Width (incl. mirrors) 39.4” (1,000 mm) Height (excl. mirrors) 51.2” (1,300 mm) Seat height, unladen weight 30.7” (780 mm) Standard, Low Seat: 29.5” (750 mm) * OE Inner leg curve, unladen weight 69.7” (1,770mm) Standard, Low Seat 67.8” (1,720 mm) * OE Unladen weight, road ready, fully fuelled 741 lbs (336 kg) Permitted total weight 1,235 lbs (560 kg) Payload (with standard equipment) 494 lbs (224 kg) Usable tank volume 7.0 gal (26.5 l) Reserve Approx. 1 gal (4 l)

New BMW K 1600 B Image Gallery

New BMW K 1600 B Video

