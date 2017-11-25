New BMW R nineT Racer India Launch Details, Images, Features, Tech Specs and Price

The new BMW R nineT Racer was launched in India at the 2017 India Bike Week. The new BMW R nineT Racer is designed to offer a unique combination of classic identity with sporty performance and innovative technology, in customary BMW Motorrad quality. Here are all the details of the new BMW R nineT Racer.

BMW R nineT Racer India Prices

The new BMW R nineT Racer is available for ordering across all BMW Motorrad dealerships as a CBU (Completely built-up) at an ex-showroom price of INR 17,30,000.

BMW R nineT Racer India Launch Date

The new BMW R nineT Racer was launched in India at the 2017 India Bike Week on November 24, 2017.

BMW R nineT Racer Features and Details

The design of the new BMW R nineT Racer takes inspiration from the 70s motorsports. Crouched, compact and elongated, it is designed to convey a sense of old-school sporty aspiration with its strikingly short half-fairing and one-man hump seat. The low-slung handlebars along with high-set footrests and rider seat slightly raised at the rear complete the sporty yet comfortable seating position.

The frame finished in Aluminium Silver prominently presents a contrast with the black drivetrain. Running on white bodywork from front to rear, the tape in true BMW motorsport colours seems to constantly call for the next acceleration. In addition, it also features a 2-in-1 exhaust in typical café racer design.

The typical café racers of the 1970s always featured analog circular instruments, and this detail is faithfully reproduced in the new BMW R nineT Racer while still making use of modern technology. The on-board computer provides a large and clear display on a segmented screen of the most important information such as time, active gear, remaining range, trip distance, service interval, average speed and fuel consumption.

The sporty riding character of the new BMW R nineT Racer is reflected in the suspension geometry, which is geared towards light-footed handling, a neutral cornering response, a high level of directional stability and above all riding fun on winding roads. Front-wheel control is decidedly classic in style with a conventionally designed telescopic fork featuring 125 millimetres spring travel. Rear-wheel control is taken care of by means of a Paralever single-sided swinging arm. The central spring strut further improves suspension and damping, offering a spring travel of 120 millimetres. The spring rest is adjustable and rebound-stage damping can also be set to continuously variable levels.

The new BMW R nineT Racer responds to the desire of many motorcycle fans to be able to make custom modifications by providing a special frame concept. The modular steel tubular space frame comprises three components that are bolted together: a main front section, a rear section with integrated end piece and a passenger frame. The removable passenger frame offers scope to change the look according to individual preferences. Alternatively, for riders who do not want to go solo, BMW Motorrad accessories offers an option of a bolt-on passenger frame complete with seat and footrests.

The new BMW R nineT Racer is available in Light White non-metallic paintwork.

BMW R nineT Racer Engine and Performance

Combined with a 6-speed transmission, the powerful air/oil-cooled 1,170 cc boxer engine produces an output of 110 hp at 7,750 rpm for a highly dynamic power delivery, even at low speeds. The exhaust system has an electric servomotor and an acoustic valve for that sonorous boxer sound.

BMW R nineT Racer Safety

Secure deceleration is ensured by 4-piston brake calipers at the front, along with floating brake discs with standard ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). In order to prevent the rear wheel from spinning on slippery roads, ASC (Automatic Stability Control) is also available as standard.

BMW R nineT Racer Technical Specifications

Engine Type Air/oil-cooled flat twin (Boxer) 4-stroke engine, two camshafts and four radially aligned valves per cylinder, central counter balancer shaft Displacement 1,170cc Rated Output 110 hp @ 7,750 rpm Maximum Torque 116 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Maximum Speed Over 200 kmph Weight 200 kg (Unladen weight, road ready, fully fuelled) Seat height 805 mm Inner Leg Curve 1,785 mm Usable Tank Volume 17-litre Reserve Approx 3.5-litre Length 2,105 mm Wheelbase 1,491 mm Wheels Cast Wheels Front Tyre 120/70 ZR 17” Rear Tyre 180/55 ZR 17”

BMW R nineT Racer Image Gallery

BMW R nineT Racer Video

