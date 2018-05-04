2018 Honda Monkey 125 Packs Modern Features Underneath That Retro Styling

Honda’s iconic mini-bike is re-imagined for the present day, with styling that draws heavily on the original, complemented by modern, premium touches such as USD forks, twin rear shocks, LCD instruments, IMU-based ABS and full LED lighting. Its 125cc air-cooled engine delivers 9.25 hp power, and is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 67km/litre. The new Honda Monkey 125’s wet weight is 107kg.

Honda Monkey 2018

Visually, the new Monkey 125’s trapezoid silhouette highlights the compact length, while adding depth and substance to its stance. The glossy 5.6L fuel tank, finished in the same paint colour as the frame, swing arm and rear shocks, crowns the machine, and wears a historical 3-D Old Wing design Honda logo. Chromed steel high-level front and rear mudguards – plus the stamped exhaust shield, circular mirrors and high-rise handlebars – all pay homage to the original.

Honda Monkey 2018

Modern technology on the Monkey 125 includes:

A digital full-LCD circular meter that displays speedometer (which winks playfully when the ignition is turned on), odometer with two trip meters and six-segment fuel level indicator

All lighting is LED

‘Wave’ pattern key (which also wears the Old Wing motif) features an ‘answer back’ system that makes the lights flash at the push of a button to allow easy location in crowded car parks

Single channel ABS system operates with an IMU to mitigate rear ‘lift’ under strong braking

Honda Monkey 2018

Mechanically, the Monkey’s horizontal SOHC 125cc single-cylinder is simple, robust and tuned to deliver useful about-town performance. Air-cooled, with bore and stroke of 52.4 x 57.9mm and compression ratio of 9.3:1, fed by PGM-FI, it produces 6.9kW @ 7,000rpm and 11Nm @ 5,250rpm. The gearbox is 4-speed and the engine returns fuel economy of 67km/l (WMTC mode).

Honda Monkey 2018

Wheelbase is set at 1155mm, with rake and trail of 25°/82mm and a minimum turning radius of just 1.9m. Wet weight is 107kg, with a seat height of 775mm. The seat is made of high-density urethane for maximum comfort.

Honda Monkey 2018

USD front forks wear a premium Alumite finish and are matched by dual rear shocks with 104mm of axle travel. Maximum ground clearance is 160mm. A single 220mm front disc and 190mm rear provide stopping performance, managed by the IMU-based ABS.

Monkey 2018 – Banana Yellow/Ross White

The 2018 Monkey 125 will be available in three colour schemes:

Banana Yellow/Ross White

Pearl Nebula Red/Ross White

Pearl Shining Black/Ross White

Technical specification

ENGINE Type Air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke 2-valve Displacement 125cc Bore x Stroke 52.4 x 57.9mm Compression Ratio 9.3:1 Max. Power Output 6.9kW @ 7,000rpm Max. Torque 11Nm @ 5,250rpm Oil Capacity Upper 1.1 litres; lower 0.9 litres FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 5.6 litres Fuel Consumption 67km/litre (WMTC mode) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery YTZ5S DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multi plate clutch Transmission Type 4 speed FRAME Type Steel backbone frame CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 1,710 x 755 x 1,029mm Wheelbase 1,155mm Caster Angle 25° Trail 82mm Seat Height 776mm Ground Clearance 160mm Turning radius 1.9m Kerb Weight 107kg SUSPENSION Type Front USD fork, 100mm axle travel Type Rear Twin shock, 104mm axle travel WHEELS Type Front 10-spoke cast aluminium Type Rear 10-spoke cast aluminium Tyres Front 120/80-12 65J Tyres Rear 130/80-12 69J BRAKES Type Front Single 220 mm hydraulic disc with IMU-based ABS Type Rear Single 190mm hydraulic disc LIGHTING Headlight LED Taillight LED

Check out a detailed image gallery of the new Honda Monkey 125 below: