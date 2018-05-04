2018 Honda Monkey 125 Packs Modern Features Underneath That Retro Styling
Honda’s iconic mini-bike is re-imagined for the present day, with styling that draws heavily on the original, complemented by modern, premium touches such as USD forks, twin rear shocks, LCD instruments, IMU-based ABS and full LED lighting. Its 125cc air-cooled engine delivers 9.25 hp power, and is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 67km/litre. The new Honda Monkey 125’s wet weight is 107kg.
Visually, the new Monkey 125’s trapezoid silhouette highlights the compact length, while adding depth and substance to its stance. The glossy 5.6L fuel tank, finished in the same paint colour as the frame, swing arm and rear shocks, crowns the machine, and wears a historical 3-D Old Wing design Honda logo. Chromed steel high-level front and rear mudguards – plus the stamped exhaust shield, circular mirrors and high-rise handlebars – all pay homage to the original.
Modern technology on the Monkey 125 includes:
- A digital full-LCD circular meter that displays speedometer (which winks playfully when the ignition is turned on), odometer with two trip meters and six-segment fuel level indicator
- All lighting is LED
- ‘Wave’ pattern key (which also wears the Old Wing motif) features an ‘answer back’ system that makes the lights flash at the push of a button to allow easy location in crowded car parks
- Single channel ABS system operates with an IMU to mitigate rear ‘lift’ under strong braking
Mechanically, the Monkey’s horizontal SOHC 125cc single-cylinder is simple, robust and tuned to deliver useful about-town performance. Air-cooled, with bore and stroke of 52.4 x 57.9mm and compression ratio of 9.3:1, fed by PGM-FI, it produces 6.9kW @ 7,000rpm and 11Nm @ 5,250rpm. The gearbox is 4-speed and the engine returns fuel economy of 67km/l (WMTC mode).
Wheelbase is set at 1155mm, with rake and trail of 25°/82mm and a minimum turning radius of just 1.9m. Wet weight is 107kg, with a seat height of 775mm. The seat is made of high-density urethane for maximum comfort.
USD front forks wear a premium Alumite finish and are matched by dual rear shocks with 104mm of axle travel. Maximum ground clearance is 160mm. A single 220mm front disc and 190mm rear provide stopping performance, managed by the IMU-based ABS.
The 2018 Monkey 125 will be available in three colour schemes:
- Banana Yellow/Ross White
- Pearl Nebula Red/Ross White
- Pearl Shining Black/Ross White
Technical specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke 2-valve
|Displacement
|125cc
|Bore x Stroke
|52.4 x 57.9mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.3:1
|Max. Power Output
|6.9kW @ 7,000rpm
|Max. Torque
|11Nm @ 5,250rpm
|Oil Capacity
|Upper 1.1 litres; lower 0.9 litres
|FUEL SYSTEM
|Carburation
|PGM-FI electronic fuel injection
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.6 litres
|Fuel Consumption
|67km/litre (WMTC mode)
|ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
|Starter
|Electric
|Battery
|YTZ5S
|DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch Type
|Wet multi plate clutch
|Transmission Type
|4 speed
|FRAME
|Type
|Steel backbone frame
|CHASSIS
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|1,710 x 755 x 1,029mm
|Wheelbase
|1,155mm
|Caster Angle
|25°
|Trail
|82mm
|Seat Height
|776mm
|Ground Clearance
|160mm
|Turning radius
|1.9m
|Kerb Weight
|107kg
|SUSPENSION
|Type Front
|USD fork, 100mm axle travel
|Type Rear
|Twin shock, 104mm axle travel
|WHEELS
|Type Front
|10-spoke cast aluminium
|Type Rear
|10-spoke cast aluminium
|Tyres Front
|120/80-12 65J
|Tyres Rear
|130/80-12 69J
|BRAKES
|Type Front
|Single 220 mm hydraulic disc with IMU-based ABS
|Type Rear
|Single 190mm hydraulic disc
|LIGHTING
|Headlight
|LED
|Taillight
|LED
