Trending:
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets New Colour Options
HomeHonda Motorcycles and Scooters2018 Honda Monkey 125 Packs Modern Features Underneath That Retro Styling

2018 Honda Monkey 125 Packs Modern Features Underneath That Retro Styling

|
Added in: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters

Honda’s iconic mini-bike is re-imagined for the present day, with styling that draws heavily on the original, complemented by modern, premium touches such as USD forks, twin rear shocks, LCD instruments, IMU-based ABS and full LED lighting. Its 125cc air-cooled engine delivers 9.25 hp power, and is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 67km/litre. The new Honda Monkey 125’s wet weight is 107kg.

Honda Monkey 2018

Honda Monkey 2018

Visually, the new Monkey 125’s trapezoid silhouette highlights the compact length, while adding depth and substance to its stance. The glossy 5.6L fuel tank, finished in the same paint colour as the frame, swing arm and rear shocks, crowns the machine, and wears a historical 3-D Old Wing design Honda logo. Chromed steel high-level front and rear mudguards – plus the stamped exhaust shield, circular mirrors and high-rise handlebars – all pay homage to the original.

Honda Monkey 2018

Honda Monkey 2018

Modern technology on the Monkey 125 includes:

  • A digital full-LCD circular meter that displays speedometer (which winks playfully when the ignition is turned on), odometer with two trip meters and six-segment fuel level indicator
  • All lighting is LED
  • ‘Wave’ pattern key (which also wears the Old Wing motif) features an ‘answer back’ system that makes the lights flash at the push of a button to allow easy location in crowded car parks
  • Single channel ABS system operates with an IMU to mitigate rear ‘lift’ under strong braking
Honda Monkey 2018

Honda Monkey 2018

Mechanically, the Monkey’s horizontal SOHC 125cc single-cylinder is simple, robust and tuned to deliver useful about-town performance. Air-cooled, with bore and stroke of 52.4 x 57.9mm and compression ratio of 9.3:1, fed by PGM-FI, it produces 6.9kW @ 7,000rpm and 11Nm @ 5,250rpm. The gearbox is 4-speed and the engine returns fuel economy of 67km/l (WMTC mode).

Honda Monkey 2018

Honda Monkey 2018

Wheelbase is set at 1155mm, with rake and trail of 25°/82mm and a minimum turning radius of just 1.9m. Wet weight is 107kg, with a seat height of 775mm. The seat is made of high-density urethane for maximum comfort.

Honda Monkey 2018

Honda Monkey 2018

USD front forks wear a premium Alumite finish and are matched by dual rear shocks with 104mm of axle travel. Maximum ground clearance is 160mm. A single 220mm front disc and 190mm rear provide stopping performance, managed by the IMU-based ABS.

Monkey 2018 – Banana Yellow/Ross White

Monkey 2018 – Banana Yellow/Ross White

The 2018 Monkey 125 will be available in three colour schemes:

  • Banana Yellow/Ross White
  • Pearl Nebula Red/Ross White
  • Pearl Shining Black/Ross White

Technical specification

ENGINE
TypeAir-cooled SOHC 4-stroke 2-valve
Displacement125cc
Bore x Stroke52.4 x 57.9mm
Compression Ratio9.3:1
Max. Power Output6.9kW @ 7,000rpm
Max. Torque11Nm @ 5,250rpm
Oil CapacityUpper 1.1 litres; lower 0.9 litres
FUEL SYSTEM
CarburationPGM-FI electronic fuel injection
Fuel Tank Capacity5.6 litres
Fuel Consumption67km/litre (WMTC mode)
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
StarterElectric
BatteryYTZ5S
DRIVETRAIN
Clutch TypeWet multi plate clutch
Transmission Type4 speed
FRAME
TypeSteel backbone frame
CHASSIS
Dimensions (LxWxH)1,710 x 755 x 1,029mm
Wheelbase1,155mm
Caster Angle25°
Trail82mm
Seat Height776mm
Ground Clearance160mm
Turning radius1.9m
Kerb Weight107kg
SUSPENSION
Type FrontUSD fork, 100mm axle travel
Type RearTwin shock, 104mm axle travel
WHEELS
Type Front10-spoke cast aluminium
Type Rear10-spoke cast aluminium
Tyres Front120/80-12 65J
Tyres Rear130/80-12 69J
BRAKES
Type FrontSingle 220 mm hydraulic disc with IMU-based ABS
Type RearSingle 190mm hydraulic disc
LIGHTING
HeadlightLED
TaillightLED

Check out a detailed image gallery of the new Honda Monkey 125 below: