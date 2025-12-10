2026 MG Hector Facelift Teaser Drops: New Grille, Fresh Features & Big Debut on December 15

MG has finally released the first teaser for the updated Hector, and it already gives a hint about a cleaner and sharper appearance. The launch is locked in for 15 December and while MG hasn’t revealed everything yet, there’s enough to get a clear idea of what’s coming.
What’s New on the Outside
The teaser depicts a new front end.
Here’s what stands out:
- A new chrome-heavy front grille
- Revised skid plate design
- Updated bumper styling
- Vertically stacked LED headlamps and fog lamps (carried over)
- Full-width LED tail-light bar
- New alloy wheel designs
- Possible new colour options
The shape of the SUV is still familiar, but a bit more polished. MG seems to be keeping the overall stance the same, but giving the Hector more premium face.
Interior Changes
MG has yet to show the cabin, but small updates are expected.
Likely changes include:
- Tweaked upholstery
- A more sophisticated infotainment system
- Minor trim touches to improve the feel
The main features will stay:
- 14-inch vertical infotainment display
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless charging
- Voice commands
Space in both 5-seat Hector and 7-seat Hector Plus should be exactly the same.
Engines and Gearbox
No engine modifications are foreseen.
The Hector should go on with:
- 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143hp, 250Nm)
- 2.0-litre diesel (170hp, 350Nm)
Gearbox options:
- 6-speed manual for both engines
- CVT for petrol variants
MG seems happy with this setup and won’t be changing anything here.
Launch Timeline
- Debut: 15 December 2025
- Launch: Expected in January 2026
Once on sale, the updated Hector will continue to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Tata Harrier, Safari, XUV700 (facelifted version to be known as XUV7XO) and Hyundai Alcazar.
Conclusion
The 2026 MG Hector facelift isn’t a major redesign, but it’s just enough to keep the SUV relevant. A smarter grille, a more modern rear light bar and a few updates inside should help MG keep the Hector competitive. With the reveal coming up soon, the final details are only a few days away — but the teaser already makes the SUV look more polished than before.