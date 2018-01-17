New 2019 Jeep Cherokee Debuts At The 2018 Detroit Auto Show

The new 2019 Jeep Cherokee mid-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV) made its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show boasting a new, authentic and premium design, along with the addition of an all-new 2.0-litre direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine that is claimed to enhance performance and fuel efficiency. The 2019 Jeep Cherokee will be available in five different trim configurations – Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited, Overland and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk.

Jeep Cherokee’s evolution offers more interior comfort and convenience, and is aimed at delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride and handling characteristics, independent front- and rear-suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness, a choice of three different engine offerings fitted to a nine-speed transmission and more than 80 safety and security features.

Visually, the new Jeep Cherokee features an extensive new exterior design that highlights a completely fresh appearance and includes a major restyling of a number of signature components such as the front fascia, bonnet, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps and fog lamps. The updated interior receives a fresh and elegant touch with new Satin Chrome and Piano Black high-gloss accents while remaining a practical and comfortable environment.

Inside, the updated interior of the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee features a driver-oriented cockpit loaded with useful technology, clever, thoughtful storage features and more than 80 available safety and security features – including eight standard air bags. The latest Uconnect systems, delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features and including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens with pinch-and-zoom capability.

Mechanically, the all-new 2.0-litre direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with Start&Stop joins the 3.2-litre Pentastar V-6 and 2.4-litre PZEV Multiair2 Tigershark I-4 available in the Cherokee lineup. All engine options can be fitted to the nine-speed automatic transmission.

The all-new 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine is rated at 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. (400 Nm) of torque.

The 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is available across the Cherokee lineup producing 271 horsepower, 239 lb.-ft. (325 Nm) of torque.

The 2.4-liter PZEV MultiAir2 Tigershark I-4 engine is standard in the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The 2.4-liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I-4 engine produces 180 horsepower and 170 lb.-ft. (230 Nm) of torque.

The new Jeep Cherokee highlights a choice of three innovative 4×4 systems: Jeep Active Drive I, Jeep Active Drive II and Jeep Active Drive Lock, which are claimed to have been enhanced for unmatched 4×4 capability for all weather conditions.

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk: Trail Rated

Jeep 4×4 capability is at the forefront of the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. Featuring an aggressive look and stance, it exemplifies trail readiness as the most capable mid-size SUV in the segment. Loaded with Jeep off-road hardware, the Trailhawk includes standard equipment, aggressive approach and departure angles with unique front and rear fascia, one-inch factory lift. Its 4×4 capability is produced with Jeep Active Drive Lock and its locking rear differential, skid plates and signature red tow hooks. The locking rear differential is selectable in any low-range terrain mode to maximize tractive effort at the tire patch that can support it.

The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk boasts an approach angle of 29.9 degrees, a departure angle of 32.2 degrees and breakover angle of 22.9 degrees. Running ground clearance is 8.7 inches.

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk models with the standard off-road package are Trail Rated. The “Trail Rated” badge on the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk indicates that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.

Check out all the finer details in the Official Release here