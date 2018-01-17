New 2019 Jeep Cherokee Debuts At The 2018 Detroit Auto Show

The new 2019 Jeep Cherokee mid-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV) made its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show boasting a new, authentic and premium design, along with the addition of an all-new 2.0-litre direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine that is claimed to enhance performance and fuel efficiency. The 2019 Jeep Cherokee will be available in five different trim configurations – Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited, Overland and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk.

January 17, 2018-New-2019-Jeep-Cherokee-Official-64-600x407.jpg
2019 Jeep® Cherokee Limited

Jeep Cherokee’s evolution offers more interior comfort and convenience, and is aimed at delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride and handling characteristics, independent front- and rear-suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness, a choice of three different engine offerings fitted to a nine-speed transmission and more than 80 safety and security features.

January 17, 2018-New-2019-Jeep-Cherokee-Official-60-600x400.jpg
2019 Jeep® Cherokee Limited

Visually, the new Jeep Cherokee features an extensive new exterior design that highlights a completely fresh appearance and includes a major restyling of a number of signature components such as the front fascia, bonnet, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps and fog lamps. The updated interior receives a fresh and elegant touch with new Satin Chrome and Piano Black high-gloss accents while remaining a practical and comfortable environment.

January 17, 2018-New-2019-Jeep-Cherokee-Official-66-600x400.jpg
2019 Jeep® Cherokee Limited

Inside, the updated interior of the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee features a driver-oriented cockpit loaded with useful technology, clever, thoughtful storage features and more than 80 available safety and security features – including eight standard air bags. The latest Uconnect systems, delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features and including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens with pinch-and-zoom capability.

January 17, 2018-New-2019-Jeep-Cherokee-5-600x392.jpg

Mechanically, the all-new 2.0-litre direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with Start&Stop joins the 3.2-litre Pentastar V-6 and 2.4-litre PZEV Multiair2 Tigershark I-4 available in the Cherokee lineup. All engine options can be fitted to the nine-speed automatic transmission.

  • The all-new 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine is rated at 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. (400 Nm) of torque.
  • The 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is available across the Cherokee lineup producing 271 horsepower, 239 lb.-ft. (325 Nm) of torque.
  • The 2.4-liter PZEV MultiAir2 Tigershark I-4 engine is standard in the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The 2.4-liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I-4 engine produces 180 horsepower and 170 lb.-ft. (230 Nm) of torque.
January 17, 2018-New-2019-Jeep-Cherokee-Official-59-600x407.jpg
2019 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk

The new Jeep Cherokee highlights a choice of three innovative 4×4 systems: Jeep Active Drive I, Jeep Active Drive II and Jeep Active Drive Lock, which are claimed to have been enhanced for unmatched 4×4 capability for all weather conditions.

January 17, 2018-New-2019-Jeep-Cherokee-6-600x340.jpg

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk: Trail Rated

Jeep 4×4 capability is at the forefront of the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. Featuring an aggressive look and stance, it exemplifies trail readiness as the most capable mid-size SUV in the segment. Loaded with Jeep off-road hardware, the Trailhawk includes standard equipment, aggressive approach and departure angles with unique front and rear fascia, one-inch factory lift. Its 4×4 capability is produced with Jeep Active Drive Lock and its locking rear differential, skid plates and signature red tow hooks. The locking rear differential is selectable in any low-range terrain mode to maximize tractive effort at the tire patch that can support it.

January 17, 2018-New-2019-Jeep-Cherokee-Official-49-600x400.jpg
2019 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk

The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk boasts an approach angle of 29.9 degrees, a departure angle of 32.2 degrees and breakover angle of 22.9 degrees. Running ground clearance is 8.7 inches.

January 17, 2018-New-2019-Jeep-Cherokee-Official-19-600x400.jpg
2019 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk models with the standard off-road package are Trail Rated. The “Trail Rated” badge on the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk indicates that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.

Check out all the finer details in the Official Release here

Popular Videos from Motoroids

Motoroids Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google