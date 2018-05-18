New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Leaked Brochure Reveals More Juicy Details
More details about the new Hyundai Creta facelift continue to flow in as we’ve now stumbled upon the brochure of the upcoming compact SUV. The leaked brochure reveals the new features that the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will receive. The new Smart Key Band, for example, will get inbuilt functionality of a smart key and can be used to open the door and start the vehicle without a key. The Smart Key Band also doubles up as a fitness tracker, calculating your steps and calories burnt.
The new Hyundai Creta facelift will also get Auto Link interactive system which helps the owners stay connected with the vehicle from wherever they are. Auto Link keeps a track of the vehicle health, monitors driving pattern, manages parking, gets roadside assistance and makes a service request.
As reporter earlier, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will get a electronic sunroof, and a dual-ton, sporty interior colour pack. Now, apart from the aforementioned features, the leaked brochure reveals that the new Hyundai Creta Facelift will also come equipped with:
- Wireless Phone Charger
- 6 Way Power Driver Seat
- Cruise Control
- Advanced Supervision Cluster
- FATC with Cluster Ionizer
- Sliding Front Armrest
- Leather Seats
- Rear AC Vents
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- Sunglass Holder
- Door Scuff Plates
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholder
- Electrically Adjustable ORVM with Turn Indicators
- 60:40 Split Rear Seats
- Luggage Net & Hook
- Storage Space in Console Armrest
Exterior features, as reported earlier, include:
- Bold Cascade Design Front Grille
- Bi-functional Projector Headlamps
- Bold Front and Rear Skid Plates
- Stylish Split Tail Lamps
- R17 Diamond Cut Alloys
- LED DRL and Positioning Lamp
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Chrome Finish Outside Door Handle
- Sporty Dual Tone Exterior Colours
- LED Turn Indicator On ORVMs
- Side Body Cladding
The leaked brochure confirms that the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will be available in six variants – E, E+, S, SX, SX (Dual Tone) and SX (O); and will feature seven single, and two dual-tone colour options. The list of colour options includes:
- Polar White
- Phantom Black
- Sleek Silver
- Fiery Red
- Stardust Grey
- Passion Orange
- Marina Blue
The dual tone variants will be available in a combination of:
- Polar White and Phantom Black
- Passion Orange and Phantom Black
Click here to check out full image gallery of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift
The brochure also reveals that the mechanical specifications will not change and the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:
- Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
- Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
- Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)
- Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
- Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
Check out the leaked brochure of the upcoming new 2018 Hyundai Creta below:
Leaked Brochure Source: Team Car Delight