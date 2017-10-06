New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Features, Tech Specs, Images, Expected Price And Launch Date

Recent sightings indicated that TVS is working on a new Apache RTR 160 which will draw styling cues from the Apache RTR 200. We’re yet to hear any official announcement about the upcoming Apache RTR 160 but the spy photographs indicate that the motorcycle is almost ready to be rolled into dealerships. That, however, may not happen at least till the 2018 Auto Expo. While we wait for an official announcement, here’s what we know about the new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160.

New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Expected Prices

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 will compete against the likes of the Honda CB Hornet 160R, the Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Yamaha FZ-S thus we expect it to carry a price tag in the range of INR 70,000-80,000 (ex-showroom).

New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Expected Launch Date

TVS recently launched new colour options for the existing RTR 160 and RTR 180 which are now available in Syrah Matte Red which hints that we may not see the new model arrive during the festive season. So the most likely launch time frame is expected to happen around the 2018 Auto Expo.

New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Features and Details

As aforementioned, the RTR 160 will draw styling cues from the bigger Apache RTR 200, borrowing many features including the mono-shock suspension, the LED tail-lamps and the digital instrument cluster. However, instead of a split seat, the new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 features a conventional, single piece seat. Moreoves, the side panel on the RTR 160 gets a brushed silver.

New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Engine and Performance

Mechanical specifications are scarce but the new model is expected to deliver marginally better performance than the current motorcycle’s 15.21 PS output. The new motorcycle will most likely retain the 5-speed transmission.

New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Safety

The current generation Apache RTR 160 does not feature ABS, even as an option although, with the new safety norms set to be implemented from 2018, we may see that change with the new model.

New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Technical Specifications

Engine Type and Displacement 159.7 cc, 4 Stroke, Single cylinder air-cooled engine Maximum Power 16 bhp (expected) Maximum Torque 13.1 Nm (expected) Transmission 5-Speed Manual

New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Image Gallery

New 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Video