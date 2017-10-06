Upcoming Hero MotoCorp 125cc Scooter To Pack More Features, Retro Styling

As domestic scooter market continues to expand, Hero MotoCorp aims to capture a major chuck of the 125cc scooter market. The 110cc segment is heavily dominated by Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India’s Activa. India’s largest two-wheeler brand is reportedly working on a new scooter that will pack more feature and sport retro-styling. There’s still no official confirmation about the aforementioned scooter but a source close to the development told Autocar Professional that the new scooter will be uniquely positioned in the market.

The unnamed source said, “Hero MotoCorp has set scooters as one of its top priority. Despite sub-par performance by the Maestro and Duet in the market, the company does not plan to go easy on the domestic scooter market. The company aims to actively grow more than the industry growth in the surging segment. It has been working really hard on its upcoming scooter models. The new scooter (the upcoming 125cc model) will be feature-rich and will be uniquely positioned in the market.”

While there are no details about the feature list, we expect the new scooter to come equipped with Auto Headlight On, digital console, Integrated Braking System, an optional disc brake upfront, external fuel filling, telescopic front suspension, USB charging port and boot light.

The upcoming scooter will be part of Hero MotoCorp’s aggressive plan to launch over six models in the current fiscal. As aforementioned, there are no official details about the upcoming scooters or the “features” that it will pack. We hope to see the new scooter arrive at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

Via Autocar Professional

Note: Images For Representation Purpose Only