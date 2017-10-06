New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON With Intellimatic 4WD Launched In India : Images, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) system in its SUV, the TUCSON. The 4WD is offered in 2.0 Diesel AT GLS variant. The Intellimatic 4WD TUCSON is claimed to offer a perfect combination of a high performance off roader SUV along with comfort and stylish road presence. Here’s all you need to know about the New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON.

New Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Diesel AT Review : Mid-Size Masterstroke

New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON Prices

While the base variant with 2-wheel drive system has been priced at INR 17.99 lakh, the top of the line model with 4-wheel drive will be available at INR 25.19 lakh. Bookings of the 4WD TUCSON is open and available across all Hyundai dealerships in India. Here’s the complete price list:

Fuel Type Variant Price (Rs.) Petrol 2WD MT 17,99,900 2WD AT GL 20,99,000 Diesel 2WD MT 19,95,900 2WD AT GL 22,49,000 4WD AT GLS 25,19,000

New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON Features and Details

The 4WD System comes with – ‘On Demand 4WD Functioning’ which automatically implements Rear Wheel Traction Control by assessing road conditions. The On demand 4WD Functioning system ensures better Fuel Efficiency as intelligent switching ON/OFF for 4WD system, the performance is optimized and there is low wear & tear of mechanical parts. TUCSON 4WD system also offers 4WD Lock mode which helps to activate the 4WD function manually based on user demand.

New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON Engine and Performance

The Hyundai Tucson is available with two engine options – 2.0-litre VTVT Petrol Engine and 2.0-Litre CRDi Diesel engine. Both engines are available with 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON Safety

Advanced Traction Cornering Control (ATCC) is an integral feature of TUCSON’s 4WD. It helps to transfer torque to the wheels that have the most grip resulting in improved cornering performance. Further with Hyundai’s strong commitment towards Safety, the TUCSON AT GL trims in both petrol and diesel have been reinforced with safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Down Hill Brake Control (DBC) & Brake Assist enhancing the safety and driving performance.

New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON Technical Specifications

Engine Type Nu 2.0 VTVT Petrol Engine R 2.0 CRDi Diesel engine Displacement 1999cc 1995cc Maximum Power 155 PS @ 6,200 rpm 185 PS @ 4,000 rpm Maximum Torque 192 Nm @ 4,000 rpm 400 Nm @ 1,750-2,750 rpm Transmission 6 Speed MT/6 Speed AT 6 Speed MT/6 Speed AT

New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON Image Gallery

New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON Video