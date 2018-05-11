New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx Launched In India; Priced At INR 17 Lakh
Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new 2018 Tiger 1200 XCx in India. The adventure-tourer has been priced at INR 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).
The all new Tiger 1200 is claimed to be significantly lighter, with 100 improvements to the motorcycles including a major engine update. The adventure tourer gets its power from a 1,215cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is tuned to produce 141 PS of power (2 PS more than the previous generation model) @ 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of torque @ 7,600 rpm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel via shaft drive. The new Tiger 1200 XCx features five riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport.
Other features include all LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL), full colour 5″ TFT display instrument console, backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick, and Keyless Ignition.
Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XCx
NEW FEATURES
- 5KG lighter than previous model
- Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine
- Lighter weight silencer
- New ‘Off Road Pro’ riding mode
- New stylish all-black spoked wheels
- Full colour 5” TFT display instruments
- All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)
- Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick
- Keyless Ignition
CORE FEATURES
- 5 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport
- Updated Cruise Control
- Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
- Premium Adjustable WP front and rear suspension
- Brembo monobloc front brake calipers
- Optimised cornering ABS
- Optimised cornering traction control
- Engine protection bars & radiator guard
- Torque assist hydraulic clutch
- Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen
- 2 position Adjustable seat height
- Centre Stand
- On Board computer
- 12V & USB Power Sockets
- Immobiliser