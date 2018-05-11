New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx Launched In India; Priced At INR 17 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new 2018 Tiger 1200 XCx in India. The adventure-tourer has been priced at INR 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The all new Tiger 1200 is claimed to be significantly lighter, with 100 improvements to the motorcycles including a major engine update. The adventure tourer gets its power from a 1,215cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is tuned to produce 141 PS of power (2 PS more than the previous generation model) @ 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of torque @ 7,600 rpm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel via shaft drive. The new Tiger 1200 XCx features five riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport.

Other features include all LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL), full colour 5″ TFT display instrument console, backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick, and Keyless Ignition.

Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XCx

NEW FEATURES

5KG lighter than previous model

Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine

Lighter weight silencer

New ‘Off Road Pro’ riding mode

New stylish all-black spoked wheels

Full colour 5” TFT display instruments

All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)

Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick

Keyless Ignition

CORE FEATURES

5 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport

Updated Cruise Control

Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)

Premium Adjustable WP front and rear suspension

Brembo monobloc front brake calipers

Optimised cornering ABS

Optimised cornering traction control

Engine protection bars & radiator guard

Torque assist hydraulic clutch

Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen

2 position Adjustable seat height

Centre Stand

On Board computer

12V & USB Power Sockets

Immobiliser

