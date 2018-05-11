Trending:
HomeNewsNew 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx Launched In India; Priced At INR 17 Lakh

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx Launched In India; Priced At INR 17 Lakh

Added in: News

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new 2018 Tiger 1200 XCx in India. The adventure-tourer has been priced at INR 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The all new Tiger 1200 is claimed to be significantly lighter, with 100 improvements to the motorcycles including a major engine update. The adventure tourer gets its power from a 1,215cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is tuned to produce 141 PS of power (2 PS more than the previous generation model) @ 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of torque @ 7,600 rpm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel via shaft drive. The new Tiger 1200 XCx features five riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport.

Other features include all LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL), full colour 5″ TFT display instrument console, backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick, and Keyless Ignition.

Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XCx

NEW FEATURES

  • 5KG lighter than previous model
  • Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine
  • Lighter weight silencer
  • New ‘Off Road Pro’ riding mode
  • New stylish all-black spoked wheels
  • Full colour 5” TFT display instruments
  • All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)
  • Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick
  • Keyless Ignition

CORE FEATURES

  • 5 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport
  • Updated Cruise Control
  • Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
  • Premium Adjustable WP front and rear suspension
  • Brembo monobloc front brake calipers
  • Optimised cornering ABS
  • Optimised cornering traction control
  • Engine protection bars & radiator guard
  • Torque assist hydraulic clutch
  • Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen
  • 2 position Adjustable seat height
  • Centre Stand
  • On Board computer
  • 12V & USB Power Sockets
  • Immobiliser

