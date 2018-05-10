KTM Working On A Sensor Based Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection

Radar based Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection is the next big thing that will make its way on premium two-wheelers. Recently, Ducati announced that it is working on a new front and rear radar safety system which is expected to be available on its motorcycles from 2020. Christened the Advanced Rider Assistance Systems, Ducati’s assistance systems will be able to provide feedback on the surrounding environment – helping to prevent possible collisions with obstacles or other vehicles by alerting the rider.

Austrian two-wheeler brand, KTM too is working on a similar technology. The two-wheeler brand is working on sensor-based Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection which are designed to ‘prevent collisions from the front and rear respectively’.

However, the new system is still some time away as KTM’s Vice President of R&D, Gerald Matschl, told motoring portal, BikeSocial that they are ‘still in development’ and ‘not for next year’. Our best guess is that KTM will introduce the technology some time around the launch of Ducati’s Advanced Rider Assistance Systems.

How does the system work?

The front sensor is used for Adaptive Cruise Control while the rear sensor is used to monitor the vehicles behind. Using the front sensor, the Adaptive Cruise Control is activated when the cruise control is engaged. The system detects the vehicle ahead and uses automatic throttle and braking to maintain a safe distance. If the vehicle ahead applies brakes, the system adjusts the speed to maintain a pre-defined distance, which currently stands at 2-seconds. Once ready, the system can adjust the gap depending on the rider’s preference. If the system detects a collision, Adaptive Cruise Control will brake harder.

Similarly, the rear radar will detect vehicles moving in from the rear and alert the rider by illuminating three amber LED lights embedded into the mirror as well as the TFT dashboard.

As aforementioned, the system is still some time away and is going to be available post 2019. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re available.

Source: BikeSocial