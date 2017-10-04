New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Unveiled

Along with the new 2018 Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Motorcycles also unveiled the new Bonneville Bobber Black edition. Apart from the all black theme, the new Bobber Black also features higher level of specification, including Brembo front brake set-up with twin discs, muscular Showa forks and full-LED headlight. The black theme starts from the chrome plated headlight rim to the black seat pan.

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Engine and Performance

Propelling tasks are performed by the Bonneville 1200HT engine for high-torque and more power lower down and in the mid-range than the Bonneville T120. The 1200cc liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin delivers 76 Bhp @ 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque @ 4,000 rpm. The engien comes mated to a 6-Speed transmission.

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Safety Features

Safety package on the new Bobber Black includes two Riding Modes – Rain and Road, switchable traction control, torque assist clutch, ABS, immobiliser and intuitive single button cruise control.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Expected Launch Date and Price

While there is no official statement about the India launch of the motorcycle, we expect to see the new Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black arrive at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. The motorcycle, with the higher level of specification, will carry a premium price tag over the standard Bobber. Expect the prices to hover over the INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Technical Specifications

Engine And Transmission Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc Bore / Stroke 97.6 / 80mm Compression 10.0:1 Max Power 77 PS/ 76 Bhp (57 kW) @ 6,100 rpm Max Torque 106 Nm @ 4,000 rpm System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers Final drive Chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Gearbox 6-Speed Chassis Frame Tubular steel cradle Swingarm Twin-sided, tubular steel Front Wheels 32-spoke, 16 x 2.5in Rear Wheels 32-spoke, 16 x 3.5in Front Tyres 130/90 B16 Rear Tyres 150/80 R16 Front Suspension Showa 47 mm forks with cartridge damping, 90 mm travel. Rear Suspension KYB monoshock with linkage, 77 mm travel Brakes Front Twin 310 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calipers, ABS Brakes Rear Single 255 mm disc, Nissin single piston floating caliper, ABS Instrument Display and Functions LCD multi-functional instrument pack with analogue speedometer, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, 2x trip, average & current fuel consumption display, traction control status display, heated grip ready – controlled by a handlebar mounted scroll button. Dimensions And Weights Width Handlebars 760 mm Height Without Mirror 1025 mm Seat Height 690 mm Wheelbase 1510 mm Rake 25.8 º Trail 87.9 mm Dry Weight 237.5 Kg Tank Capacity 9L Fuel Consumption Claimed Fuel Economy 4.1 l/100 km (69 MPG)

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Image Gallery