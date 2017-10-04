New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Unveiled

Along with the new 2018 Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Motorcycles also unveiled the new Bonneville Bobber Black edition. Apart from the all black theme, the new Bobber Black also features higher level of specification, including Brembo front brake set-up with twin discs, muscular Showa forks and full-LED headlight. The black theme starts from the chrome plated headlight rim to the black seat pan.

October 4, 2017-Triumph-Bonneville-Bobber-Black-Studio-Shots-3-600x367.jpg

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Engine and Performance

Propelling tasks are performed by the Bonneville 1200HT engine for high-torque and more power lower down and in the mid-range than the Bonneville T120. The 1200cc liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin delivers 76 Bhp @ 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque @ 4,000 rpm. The engien comes mated to a 6-Speed transmission.

October 4, 2017-Triumph-Bonneville-Bobber-Black-Studio-Shots-4-600x428.jpg

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Safety Features

Safety package on the new Bobber Black includes two Riding Modes – Rain and Road, switchable traction control, torque assist clutch, ABS, immobiliser and intuitive single button cruise control.

October 4, 2017-Triumph-Bonneville-Bobber-Black-Studio-Shots-1-600x461.jpg

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Expected Launch Date and Price

While there is no official statement about the India launch of the motorcycle, we expect to see the new Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black arrive at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. The motorcycle, with the higher level of specification, will carry a premium price tag over the standard Bobber. Expect the prices to hover over the INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Technical Specifications

Engine And Transmission
TypeLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Capacity1200 cc
Bore / Stroke97.6 / 80mm
Compression10.0:1
Max Power77 PS/ 76 Bhp (57 kW) @ 6,100 rpm
Max Torque106 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
SystemMultipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
ExhaustChromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers
Final driveChain
ClutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Gearbox6-Speed
Chassis
FrameTubular steel cradle
SwingarmTwin-sided, tubular steel
Front Wheels32-spoke, 16 x 2.5in
Rear Wheels32-spoke, 16 x 3.5in
Front Tyres130/90 B16
Rear Tyres150/80 R16
Front SuspensionShowa 47 mm forks with cartridge damping, 90 mm travel.
Rear SuspensionKYB monoshock with linkage, 77 mm travel
Brakes FrontTwin 310 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calipers, ABS
Brakes RearSingle 255 mm disc, Nissin single piston floating caliper, ABS
Instrument Display and FunctionsLCD multi-functional instrument pack with analogue speedometer, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, 2x trip, average & current fuel consumption display, traction control status display, heated grip ready – controlled by a handlebar mounted scroll button.
Dimensions And Weights
Width Handlebars760 mm
Height Without Mirror1025 mm
Seat Height690 mm
Wheelbase1510 mm
Rake25.8 º
Trail87.9 mm
Dry Weight237.5 Kg
Tank Capacity9L
Fuel Consumption
Claimed Fuel Economy4.1 l/100 km (69 MPG)

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Image Gallery

