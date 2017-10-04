New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Unveiled

Along with the new 2018 Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Motorcycles also unveiled the new Bonneville Bobber Black edition. Apart from the all black theme, the new Bobber Black also features higher level of specification, including Brembo front brake set-up with twin discs, muscular Showa forks and full-LED headlight. The black theme starts from the chrome plated headlight rim to the black seat pan.
New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Engine and Performance
Propelling tasks are performed by the Bonneville 1200HT engine for high-torque and more power lower down and in the mid-range than the Bonneville T120. The 1200cc liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin delivers 76 Bhp @ 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque @ 4,000 rpm. The engien comes mated to a 6-Speed transmission.
New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Safety Features
Safety package on the new Bobber Black includes two Riding Modes – Rain and Road, switchable traction control, torque assist clutch, ABS, immobiliser and intuitive single button cruise control.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Expected Launch Date and Price
While there is no official statement about the India launch of the motorcycle, we expect to see the new Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black arrive at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. The motorcycle, with the higher level of specification, will carry a premium price tag over the standard Bobber. Expect the prices to hover over the INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Technical Specifications
|Engine And Transmission
|Type
|Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
|Capacity
|1200 cc
|Bore / Stroke
|97.6 / 80mm
|Compression
|10.0:1
|Max Power
|77 PS/ 76 Bhp (57 kW) @ 6,100 rpm
|Max Torque
|106 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
|System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Exhaust
|Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers
|Final drive
|Chain
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
|Gearbox
|6-Speed
|Chassis
|Frame
|Tubular steel cradle
|Swingarm
|Twin-sided, tubular steel
|Front Wheels
|32-spoke, 16 x 2.5in
|Rear Wheels
|32-spoke, 16 x 3.5in
|Front Tyres
|130/90 B16
|Rear Tyres
|150/80 R16
|Front Suspension
|Showa 47 mm forks with cartridge damping, 90 mm travel.
|Rear Suspension
|KYB monoshock with linkage, 77 mm travel
|Brakes Front
|Twin 310 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calipers, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 255 mm disc, Nissin single piston floating caliper, ABS
|Instrument Display and Functions
|LCD multi-functional instrument pack with analogue speedometer, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, 2x trip, average & current fuel consumption display, traction control status display, heated grip ready – controlled by a handlebar mounted scroll button.
|Dimensions And Weights
|Width Handlebars
|760 mm
|Height Without Mirror
|1025 mm
|Seat Height
|690 mm
|Wheelbase
|1510 mm
|Rake
|25.8 º
|Trail
|87.9 mm
|Dry Weight
|237.5 Kg
|Tank Capacity
|9L
|Fuel Consumption
|Claimed Fuel Economy
|4.1 l/100 km (69 MPG)
